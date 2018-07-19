WTA BRD Bucharest Open Results

Thursday At Arenele BNR Bucharest Bucharest, Romania Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Anna Karoline Schmiedlova, Slovakia, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Petra Martic (4), Croatia, def. Claire Liu, United States, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-4.

Sorana Cirstea (5), Romania, def. Maryna Zanevska, Belgium, 6-2, 7-5.

Doubles Quarterfinals

Mihaela Buzarnescu and Raluca Olaru (1), Romania, def. Georgina Garcia Perez, Spain, and Cornelia Lister, Sweden, 6-2, 6-4.

Irina-Camelia Begu and Andreea Mitu, Romania, def. Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, and Arantxa Rus (4), Netherlands, 7-5, 6-2.

