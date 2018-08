By The Associated Press

Saturday At Nanchang International Tennis Center Nanchang, China Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Semifinals

Wang Qiang (2), China, def. Magda Linette (3), Poland, 7-5, 6-2.

Zheng Saisai (6), China, def. Zhu Lin, China, 6-3, 1-6, 6-2.

Doubles Semifinals

Lu Jing-Jing and You Xiaodi, China, def. Momoko Kobori and Ayano Shimizu, Japan, 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.