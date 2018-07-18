Listen Live Sports

WTA Ladies Championships Gstaad Results

July 18, 2018 1:50 pm
 
Wednesday
At Roy Emerson Arena
Gstaad, Switzerland
Purse: $226,750 (WT250)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
First Round

Mandy Minella, Luxembourg, def. Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, def. Valentyna Ivakhnenko, Russia, 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Johanna Larsson (2), Sweden, def. Leonie Kung, Switzerland, 6-4, 6-1.

Tamara Korpatsch, Germany, def. Stefanie Voegele (7), Switzerland, 6-2, 6-0.

Second Round

Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Elitsa Kostova, Bulgaria, 6-4, 6-4.

Evgeniya Rodina, Russia, def. Mona Barthel, Germany, 6-4, 2-6, 7-5.

Doubles
First Round

Viktorija Golubic and Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, def. Xenia Knoll, Switzerland, and Veronika Kudermetova (1), Russia, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 11-9.

