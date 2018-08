WTA Moscow River Cup Results

By The Associated Press

Tuesday At National Tennis Center of Russia Moscow Purse: $750,000 (Intl.) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles First Round

Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, def. Katarina Siniakova (4), Czech Republic, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Olga Danilovic, Serbia, def. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, 6-2, 6-4.

Kateryna Kozlova, Ukraine, def. Martina Trevisan, Italy, 6-3, 6-4.

Natalia Vikhlyantseva, Russia, def. Deborah Chiesa, Italy, 6-4, 6-0.

Advertisement

Irina Bara, Romania, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, 6-0, 6-3.

Evgeniya Rodina, Russia, def. Paula Badosa Gibert, Spain, 6-1, 6-2.

Daria Kasatkina (2), Russia, def. Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, 6-1, 6-1.

Valentyna Ivakhnenko, Russia, def. Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, 6-2, 7-5.

Varvara Flink, Russia, def. Valentini Grammatikopoulou, Greece, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Julia Goerges (1), Germany, def. Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles First Round

Alexandra Panova, Russia, and Galina Voskoboeva, Kazakhstan, def. Monique Adamczak, Czech Republic, and Jessica Moore, Australia, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Anastasia Potapova and Vera Zvonareva, Russia, def. Natela Dzalamidze, Russia, and Anastasia Rodionova (4), Australia, 4-6, 6-3, 10-6.

Xenia Knoll, Switzerland, and Johanna Larsson (1), Sweden, def. Sofya Lansere, Russia, and Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, 6-2, 6-3.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.