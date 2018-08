WTA Moscow River Cup Results

By The Associated Press

Wednesday At National Tennis Center of Russia Moscow Purse: $750,000 (Intl.) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles First Round

Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Alize Cornet (7), France, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Anastasija Sevastova (3), Latvia, def. Pauline Parmentier, France, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.

Second Round

Olga Danilovic, Serbia, def. Kaia Kanepi (8), Estonia, 7-6 (3), 7-5.

Valentyna Ivakhnenko, Russia, def. Varvara Flink, Russia, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Advertisement

Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-4.

Julia Goerges (1), Germany, def. Natalia Vikhlyantseva, Russia, 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Doubles First Round

Rika Fujiwara, Japan, and Darija Jurak, Croatia, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, and Lidziya Marozava (2), Belarus, 6-4, 7-5.

Irina Bara, Romania, and Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, def. Polina Monova, Russia, and Maryna Zanevska, Belgium, 6-3, 1-6, 13-11.

Nicola Geuer and Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Anastasiya Komardina, Russia, and Desirae Krawczyk, United States, 6-1, 2-6, 10-7.

Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, and Yana Sizikova, Russia, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova and Evgeniya Rodina, Russia, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.