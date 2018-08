WTA Moscow River Cup Results

By The Associated Press

Monday At National Tennis Center of Russia Moscow Purse: $750,000 (Intl.) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles First Round

Aliaksandra Sasnovich (5), Belarus, def. Johanna Larsson, Sweden, 6-1, 6-3.

Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaris, 6-1, 6-1.

Kaia Kanepi (8), Estonia, def. Vera Zvonareva, Russia, 6-2, 6-2.

Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, def. Antonia Lottner, Germany, 6-3, 6-1.

Doubles First Round

Kateryna Kozlova, Ukraine, and Natalia Vikhlyantseva, Russia, def. Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, and Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, 6-3, 7-5.

