WTA Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic Results

|A U.S. Open Series event
|Monday
|At SJSU Tennis Center
|San Jose, Calif.
|Purse: $799,000 (Premier)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|First Round
Maria Sakkari, Greece, def. Christina McHale, United States, 6-2, 6-2.
Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Veronica Cepede Royg, Paraguay, 6-4, 6-4.
Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, def. Georgina Garcia Perez, Spain, 6-4, 6-1.
Danielle Collins, United States, def. Danielle Lao, United States, 7-6 (2), 6-3.
Johanna Konta, Britain, and Zhang Shuai, China, def. Jacqueline Cako, United States, and Nicola Geuer, Germany, 6-3, 6-2.
Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, and Heather Watson (2), Britain, def. Tamara Culibrk, United States, and Sybille Gauvain, France, 6-3, 6-3.
