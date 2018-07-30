Listen Live Sports

WTA Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic Results

July 30, 2018 7:56 pm
 
< a min read
A U.S. Open Series event
Monday
At SJSU Tennis Center
San Jose, Calif.
Purse: $799,000 (Premier)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
First Round

Maria Sakkari, Greece, def. Christina McHale, United States, 6-2, 6-2.

Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Veronica Cepede Royg, Paraguay, 6-4, 6-4.

Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, def. Georgina Garcia Perez, Spain, 6-4, 6-1.

Danielle Collins, United States, def. Danielle Lao, United States, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Doubles
First Round

Johanna Konta, Britain, and Zhang Shuai, China, def. Jacqueline Cako, United States, and Nicola Geuer, Germany, 6-3, 6-2.

Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, and Heather Watson (2), Britain, def. Tamara Culibrk, United States, and Sybille Gauvain, France, 6-3, 6-3.

