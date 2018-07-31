WTA Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic Results

A U.S. Open Series event Tuesday At SJSU Tennis Center San Jose, Calif. Purse: $799,000 (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles First Round

Vera Lapko, Belarus, def. Zhang Shuai (7), China, 7-6 (2), 6-0.

Timea Babos (8), Hungary, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, 6-4, 6-2.

Mihaela Buzarnescu (5), Romania, def. Sachia Vickery, United States, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Heather Watson, Britain, def. Claire Liu, United States, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Doubles First Round

Anna Blinkova and Natela Dzalamidze, Russia, def. Maria Irigoyen, Argentina, and Desirae Krawczyk, United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Sofia Kenin, United States, and Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, def. Veronica Cepede Royg, Paraguay, and Irina Falconi, United States, 6-4, 6-1.

Georgina Garcia Perez, Spain, and Priscilla Hon, Australia, def. Kateryna Bondarenko, Ukraine, and Valeria Savinykh, Russia, 6-4, 6-4.

