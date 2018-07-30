WTA Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic Results

A U.S. Open Series event Monday At SJSU Tennis Center San Jose, Calif. Purse: $799,000 (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles First Round

Maria Sakkari, Greece, def. Christina McHale, United States, 6-2, 6-2.

Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Veronica Cepede Royg, Paraguay, 6-4, 6-4.

Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, def. Georgina Garcia Perez, Spain, 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles First Round

Johanna Konta, Britain, and Zhang Shuai, China, def. Jacqueline Cako, United States, and Nicola Geuer, Germany, 6-3, 6-2.

