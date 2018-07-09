Yankees 10, Orioles 2

New York Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Gardner cf 6 3 4 3 T.Bckhm 3b 3 1 1 2 Judge dh 5 0 2 1 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 Grgrius ss 4 0 2 1 M.Mchdo ss 3 0 0 0 Wade pr-ss 1 0 0 0 Trumbo dh 4 0 1 0 Stanton rf 5 1 2 0 C.Davis 1b 3 0 1 0 Bird 1b 4 0 1 1 Vlencia rf 4 0 0 0 Andujar 3b 4 1 1 0 J.Ptrsn lf 2 0 0 0 C.Frzer lf 4 1 1 0 Mancini lf 0 0 0 0 Au.Rmne c 5 2 2 3 Rickard cf 2 1 1 0 N.Wlker 2b 4 2 2 0 Sisco c 3 0 0 0 Totals 42 10 17 9 Totals 28 2 5 2

New York 100 210 042—10 Baltimore 000 000 020— 2

E_Schoop (6). DP_New York 3, Baltimore 1. LOB_New York 11, Baltimore 4. 2B_Gardner (13), Gregorius (16), Stanton (18), Andujar (26), C.Frazier (3), Au.Romine (8), N.Walker (7), C.Davis (7). HR_Gardner (7), Au.Romine (5), T.Beckham (2). CS_Gregorius (6), J.Peterson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO New York Cessa W,1-1 6 3 0 0 3 4 Gallegos S,1-1 3 2 2 2 2 0 Baltimore Ramirez L,0-3 4 9 4 4 2 4 Meisinger 3 0 0 0 0 3 Brach 2-3 4 4 3 0 1 Scott 1 4 2 2 3 1 Fry 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Y.Ramirez pitched to 2 batters in the 5th

HBP_by Ramirez (Andujar). WP_Ramirez, Scott.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:13. A_26,340 (45,971).

