Yankees 10, Orioles 2

July 9, 2018 11:10 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner cf 6 3 4 3 0 0 .260
Judge dh 5 0 2 1 1 1 .281
Gregorius ss 4 0 2 1 1 0 .255
1-Wade pr-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .103
Stanton rf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .272
Bird 1b 4 0 1 1 1 3 .203
Andujar 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .279
Frazier lf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .242
Romine c 5 2 2 3 0 1 .280
Walker 2b 4 2 2 0 1 0 .194
Totals 42 10 17 9 5 9
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Beckham 3b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .214
Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .224
Machado ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .309
Trumbo dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .261
Davis 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .159
Valencia rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .252
Peterson lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .192
Mancini lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Rickard cf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .209
Sisco c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .193
Totals 28 2 5 2 5 4
New York 100 210 042—10 17 0
Baltimore 000 000 020— 2 5 1

1-ran for Gregorius in the 8th.

E_Schoop (6). LOB_New York 11, Baltimore 4. 2B_Gardner (13), Gregorius (16), Stanton (18), Andujar (26), Frazier (3), Romine (8), Walker (7), Davis (7). HR_Gardner (7), off Ramirez; Romine (5), off Brach; Beckham (2), off Gallegos. RBIs_Gardner 3 (28), Judge (60), Gregorius (48), Bird (10), Romine 3 (23), Beckham 2 (8). CS_Gregorius (6), Peterson (2).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Stanton, Bird 2, Frazier 2, Wade); Baltimore 1 (Rickard). RISP_New York 7 for 15; Baltimore 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Judge, Peterson. GIDP_Frazier, Machado, Valencia 2.

DP_New York 3 (Gregorius, Walker, Bird), (Gregorius, Walker, Bird), (Andujar, Walker, Bird); Baltimore 1 (Machado, Schoop, Davis).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cessa, W, 1-1 6 3 0 0 3 4 85 3.00
Gallegos, S, 1-1 3 2 2 2 2 0 45 4.50
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ramirez, L, 0-3 4 9 4 4 2 4 92 3.93
Meisinger 3 0 0 0 0 3 39 3.00
Brach 2-3 4 4 3 0 1 31 4.63
Scott 1 4 2 2 3 1 36 6.29
Fry 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.38

Ramirez pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Meisinger 1-0, Scott 1-1, Fry 2-0. HBP_Ramirez (Andujar). WP_Ramirez, Scott.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:13. A_26,340 (45,971).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

