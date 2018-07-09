Yankees 10, Orioles 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner cf
|6
|3
|4
|3
|0
|0
|.260
|Judge dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.281
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.255
|1-Wade pr-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.103
|Stanton rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Bird 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.203
|Andujar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Frazier lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.242
|Romine c
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.280
|Walker 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.194
|Totals
|42
|10
|17
|9
|5
|9
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Beckham 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.214
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Machado ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.309
|Trumbo dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Davis 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.159
|Valencia rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Peterson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.192
|Mancini lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Rickard cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.209
|Sisco c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|Totals
|28
|2
|5
|2
|5
|4
|New York
|100
|210
|042—10
|17
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|020—
|2
|5
|1
1-ran for Gregorius in the 8th.
E_Schoop (6). LOB_New York 11, Baltimore 4. 2B_Gardner (13), Gregorius (16), Stanton (18), Andujar (26), Frazier (3), Romine (8), Walker (7), Davis (7). HR_Gardner (7), off Ramirez; Romine (5), off Brach; Beckham (2), off Gallegos. RBIs_Gardner 3 (28), Judge (60), Gregorius (48), Bird (10), Romine 3 (23), Beckham 2 (8). CS_Gregorius (6), Peterson (2).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Stanton, Bird 2, Frazier 2, Wade); Baltimore 1 (Rickard). RISP_New York 7 for 15; Baltimore 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Judge, Peterson. GIDP_Frazier, Machado, Valencia 2.
DP_New York 3 (Gregorius, Walker, Bird), (Gregorius, Walker, Bird), (Andujar, Walker, Bird); Baltimore 1 (Machado, Schoop, Davis).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cessa, W, 1-1
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|85
|3.00
|Gallegos, S, 1-1
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|45
|4.50
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ramirez, L, 0-3
|4
|9
|4
|4
|2
|4
|92
|3.93
|Meisinger
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|39
|3.00
|Brach
|2-3
|4
|4
|3
|0
|1
|31
|4.63
|Scott
|1
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|36
|6.29
|Fry
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.38
Ramirez pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Meisinger 1-0, Scott 1-1, Fry 2-0. HBP_Ramirez (Andujar). WP_Ramirez, Scott.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:13. A_26,340 (45,971).
