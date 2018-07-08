Listen Live Sports

Yankees 2, Blue Jays 1, 10 innings,

July 8, 2018 4:23 pm
 
< a min read
New York Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gardner cf 5 0 1 1 T.Hrnnd lf 5 0 1 0
Judge dh 4 1 2 0 Solarte 3b 5 0 0 0
Stanton rf 5 0 2 0 Smoak 1b 4 0 2 0
Andujar 3b 4 0 0 1 Morales dh 4 1 2 1
Grgrius ss 4 0 1 0 A.Diaz pr-dh 0 0 0 0
C.Frzer lf 3 0 0 0 Pillar cf 4 0 0 0
Drury 2b 4 0 1 0 R.Mrtin c 3 0 0 0
N.Wlker 1b 0 0 0 0 Grichuk rf 3 0 0 0
Bird 1b 3 0 1 0 Grrl Jr ss 4 0 1 0
Wade pr-2b 0 1 0 0 D.Trvis 2b 3 0 0 0
Au.Rmne c 3 0 1 0 Grndrsn ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 2 9 2 Totals 36 1 6 1
New York 100 000 000 1—2
Toronto 000 001 000 0—1

E_Bird (1). DP_Toronto 3. LOB_New York 7, Toronto 7. 2B_Stanton (17), Smoak (23), Gurriel Jr. (2). HR_Morales (10). CS_A.Diaz (3). S_Au.Romine (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
German 6 4 1 1 2 5
Warren 2 2 0 0 0 3
Green W,5-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Robertson S,2-6 1 0 0 0 0 1
Toronto
Borucki 7 7 1 1 2 5
Oh 2 1 0 0 0 1
Clippard L,4-3 1 1 1 1 0 2

HBP_by Clippard (Bird).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Bill Welke; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:51. A_39,866 (53,506).

