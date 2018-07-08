Listen Live Sports

Yankees 2, Blue Jays 1

July 8, 2018 4:23 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner cf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .253
Judge dh 4 1 2 0 1 1 .280
Stanton rf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .267
Andujar 3b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .276
Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .252
Frazier lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .280
Drury 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .195
Walker 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .185
Bird 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .202
2-Wade pr-2b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .086
Romine c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .275
Totals 35 2 9 2 2 8
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .258
Solarte 3b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Smoak 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .241
Morales dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .243
1-Diaz pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .243
Martin c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .172
Grichuk rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .203
Gurriel Jr. ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .228
Travis 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .228
a-Granderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .246
Totals 36 1 6 1 2 10
New York 100 000 000 1—2 9 1
Toronto 000 001 000 0—1 6 0

a-struck out for Travis in the 10th.

1-ran for Morales in the 8th. 2-ran for Bird in the 10th.

E_Bird (1). LOB_New York 7, Toronto 7. 2B_Stanton (17), Smoak (23), Gurriel Jr. (2). HR_Morales (10), off German. RBIs_Gardner (25), Andujar (39), Morales (28). CS_Diaz (3). S_Romine.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Gardner, Stanton, Gregorius); Toronto 5 (Solarte, Smoak, Morales, Gurriel Jr. 2). RISP_New York 1 for 8; Toronto 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Andujar, Solarte. GIDP_Stanton 2, Drury.

DP_Toronto 3 (Gurriel Jr., Travis, Smoak), (Solarte, Travis, Smoak), (Gurriel Jr., Travis, Smoak).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
German 6 4 1 1 2 5 100 5.06
Warren 2 2 0 0 0 3 41 1.93
Green, W, 5-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.91
Robertson, S, 2-6 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.35
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Borucki 7 7 1 1 2 5 107 2.25
Oh 2 1 0 0 0 1 20 3.00
Clippard, L, 4-3 1 1 1 1 0 2 20 3.16

HBP_Clippard (Bird).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Bill Welke; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:51. A_39,866 (53,506).

