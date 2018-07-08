Yankees 2, Blue Jays 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|Judge dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Stanton rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Andujar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Frazier lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.280
|Drury 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Walker 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Bird 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|2-Wade pr-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.086
|Romine c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Totals
|35
|2
|9
|2
|2
|8
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Solarte 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Morales dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|1-Diaz pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Martin c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.172
|Grichuk rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.203
|Gurriel Jr. ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Travis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|a-Granderson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Totals
|36
|1
|6
|1
|2
|10
|New York
|100
|000
|000
|1—2
|9
|1
|Toronto
|000
|001
|000
|0—1
|6
|0
a-struck out for Travis in the 10th.
1-ran for Morales in the 8th. 2-ran for Bird in the 10th.
E_Bird (1). LOB_New York 7, Toronto 7. 2B_Stanton (17), Smoak (23), Gurriel Jr. (2). HR_Morales (10), off German. RBIs_Gardner (25), Andujar (39), Morales (28). CS_Diaz (3). S_Romine.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Gardner, Stanton, Gregorius); Toronto 5 (Solarte, Smoak, Morales, Gurriel Jr. 2). RISP_New York 1 for 8; Toronto 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Andujar, Solarte. GIDP_Stanton 2, Drury.
DP_Toronto 3 (Gurriel Jr., Travis, Smoak), (Solarte, Travis, Smoak), (Gurriel Jr., Travis, Smoak).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|German
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|100
|5.06
|Warren
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|41
|1.93
|Green, W, 5-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.91
|Robertson, S, 2-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.35
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Borucki
|7
|7
|1
|1
|2
|5
|107
|2.25
|Oh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|3.00
|Clippard, L, 4-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|20
|3.16
HBP_Clippard (Bird).
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Bill Welke; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:51. A_39,866 (53,506).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.