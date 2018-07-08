Yankees 2, Blue Jays 1

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner cf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .253 Judge dh 4 1 2 0 1 1 .280 Stanton rf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .267 Andujar 3b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .276 Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .252 Frazier lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .280 Drury 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .195 Walker 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .185 Bird 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .202 2-Wade pr-2b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .086 Romine c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .275 Totals 35 2 9 2 2 8

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .258 Solarte 3b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Smoak 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .241 Morales dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .243 1-Diaz pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .243 Martin c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .172 Grichuk rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .203 Gurriel Jr. ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .228 Travis 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .228 a-Granderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Totals 36 1 6 1 2 10

New York 100 000 000 1—2 9 1 Toronto 000 001 000 0—1 6 0

a-struck out for Travis in the 10th.

1-ran for Morales in the 8th. 2-ran for Bird in the 10th.

E_Bird (1). LOB_New York 7, Toronto 7. 2B_Stanton (17), Smoak (23), Gurriel Jr. (2). HR_Morales (10), off German. RBIs_Gardner (25), Andujar (39), Morales (28). CS_Diaz (3). S_Romine.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Gardner, Stanton, Gregorius); Toronto 5 (Solarte, Smoak, Morales, Gurriel Jr. 2). RISP_New York 1 for 8; Toronto 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Andujar, Solarte. GIDP_Stanton 2, Drury.

DP_Toronto 3 (Gurriel Jr., Travis, Smoak), (Solarte, Travis, Smoak), (Gurriel Jr., Travis, Smoak).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA German 6 4 1 1 2 5 100 5.06 Warren 2 2 0 0 0 3 41 1.93 Green, W, 5-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.91 Robertson, S, 2-6 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.35 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Borucki 7 7 1 1 2 5 107 2.25 Oh 2 1 0 0 0 1 20 3.00 Clippard, L, 4-3 1 1 1 1 0 2 20 3.16

HBP_Clippard (Bird).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Bill Welke; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:51. A_39,866 (53,506).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.