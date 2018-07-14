Yankees 5, Indians 4

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner lf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .254 Judge rf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .277 Gregorius ss 3 1 2 3 1 0 .263 Stanton dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .275 Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .248 Bird 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .221 Andujar 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .283 Romine c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .270 Wade 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .192 Totals 35 5 9 4 2 11

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .294 Brantley lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .308 Ramirez 3b 3 2 1 1 1 1 .299 Encarnacion 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .224 Guyer rf 3 0 1 2 1 0 .167 Mejia dh 2 0 0 0 2 0 .000 1-Allen pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .204 Gomes c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .247 Davis cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Gonzalez 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .297 Totals 31 4 4 4 4 8

New York 300 001 100—5 9 1 Cleveland 101 002 000—4 4 2

1-ran for Mejia in the 9th.

E_Andujar (7), Guyer (3), Gonzalez (6). LOB_New York 5, Cleveland 4. 2B_Gardner (14), Romine (9). HR_Gregorius (17), off Clevinger; Bird (8), off Clevinger; Ramirez (29), off Sabathia. RBIs_Gregorius 3 (52), Bird (21), Brantley (55), Ramirez (70), Guyer 2 (13). SB_Gonzalez (2).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Gardner, Gregorius, Hicks); Cleveland 1 (Gomes). RISP_New York 1 for 5; Cleveland 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Lindor, Brantley, Encarnacion. GIDP_Hicks.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Gonzalez, Lindor, Encarnacion).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sabathia 5 2-3 4 4 4 2 2 92 3.51 Robertson, W, 7-3 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 28 3.09 Betances, H, 15 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 2.61 Chapman, S, 26-27 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 1.35 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Clevinger, L, 7-5 6 7 5 4 1 8 97 3.47 Perez 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.69 Ramirez 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 22 3.00 Olson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 7.50 Otero 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 14 5.60

Clevinger pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Robertson 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:10. A_35,353 (35,225).

