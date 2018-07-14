Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Yankees 5, Indians 4

July 14, 2018 10:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner lf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .254
Judge rf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .277
Gregorius ss 3 1 2 3 1 0 .263
Stanton dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .275
Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .248
Bird 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .221
Andujar 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .283
Romine c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .270
Wade 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .192
Totals 35 5 9 4 2 11
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .294
Brantley lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .308
Ramirez 3b 3 2 1 1 1 1 .299
Encarnacion 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .224
Guyer rf 3 0 1 2 1 0 .167
Mejia dh 2 0 0 0 2 0 .000
1-Allen pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .204
Gomes c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .247
Davis cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Gonzalez 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .297
Totals 31 4 4 4 4 8
New York 300 001 100—5 9 1
Cleveland 101 002 000—4 4 2

1-ran for Mejia in the 9th.

E_Andujar (7), Guyer (3), Gonzalez (6). LOB_New York 5, Cleveland 4. 2B_Gardner (14), Romine (9). HR_Gregorius (17), off Clevinger; Bird (8), off Clevinger; Ramirez (29), off Sabathia. RBIs_Gregorius 3 (52), Bird (21), Brantley (55), Ramirez (70), Guyer 2 (13). SB_Gonzalez (2).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Gardner, Gregorius, Hicks); Cleveland 1 (Gomes). RISP_New York 1 for 5; Cleveland 1 for 5.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Lindor, Brantley, Encarnacion. GIDP_Hicks.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Gonzalez, Lindor, Encarnacion).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sabathia 5 2-3 4 4 4 2 2 92 3.51
Robertson, W, 7-3 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 28 3.09
Betances, H, 15 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 2.61
Chapman, S, 26-27 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 1.35
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Clevinger, L, 7-5 6 7 5 4 1 8 97 3.47
Perez 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.69
Ramirez 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 22 3.00
Olson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 7.50
Otero 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 14 5.60

Clevinger pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Robertson 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:10. A_35,353 (35,225).

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington