Yankees 5, Indians 4

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.277
|Gregorius ss
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.263
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Bird 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.221
|Andujar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Romine c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Wade 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.192
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|4
|2
|11
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Brantley lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.308
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.299
|Encarnacion 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Guyer rf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.167
|Mejia dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|1-Allen pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Davis cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Gonzalez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Totals
|31
|4
|4
|4
|4
|8
|New York
|300
|001
|100—5
|9
|1
|Cleveland
|101
|002
|000—4
|4
|2
1-ran for Mejia in the 9th.
E_Andujar (7), Guyer (3), Gonzalez (6). LOB_New York 5, Cleveland 4. 2B_Gardner (14), Romine (9). HR_Gregorius (17), off Clevinger; Bird (8), off Clevinger; Ramirez (29), off Sabathia. RBIs_Gregorius 3 (52), Bird (21), Brantley (55), Ramirez (70), Guyer 2 (13). SB_Gonzalez (2).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Gardner, Gregorius, Hicks); Cleveland 1 (Gomes). RISP_New York 1 for 5; Cleveland 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Lindor, Brantley, Encarnacion. GIDP_Hicks.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Gonzalez, Lindor, Encarnacion).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sabathia
|5
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|2
|92
|3.51
|Robertson, W, 7-3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|28
|3.09
|Betances, H, 15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.61
|Chapman, S, 26-27
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|1.35
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger, L, 7-5
|6
|7
|5
|4
|1
|8
|97
|3.47
|Perez
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.69
|Ramirez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|3.00
|Olson
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7.50
|Otero
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|5.60
Clevinger pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Robertson 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:10. A_35,353 (35,225).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.