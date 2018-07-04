Listen Live Sports

Yankees 6, Braves 2

July 4, 2018 4:26 pm
 
< a min read
Atlanta New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Incarte cf 4 1 2 0 Gardner lf 3 0 0 0
Albies 2b 5 0 3 0 Judge rf 4 1 1 1
F.Frman 1b 1 0 0 0 A.Hicks cf 2 1 0 0
Da.Sntn lf 3 0 0 1 Stanton dh 4 1 1 3
Mrkakis rf 4 0 0 0 Grgrius ss 4 1 2 0
Suzuki c 3 0 0 0 G.Trres 2b 2 0 0 0
Acuna dh 4 0 0 0 Drury 3b 2 0 0 0
Camargo 3b 3 1 1 1 Bird 1b 4 0 1 1
Clbrson lf-1b 4 0 2 0 Hgshoka c 3 1 1 1
Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 N.Wlker 3b-2b 2 1 1 0
Totals 35 2 9 2 Totals 30 6 7 6
Atlanta 000 011 000—2
New York 013 100 10x—6

DP_Atlanta 1, New York 1. LOB_Atlanta 11, New York 4. 2B_Culberson 2 (10), Gregorius (15). HR_Camargo (9), Judge (24), Stanton (21), Higashioka (3). SB_Inciarte (23), Albies (8), A.Hicks (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Teheran L,6-6 5 5 5 5 4 10
Gohara 2 1 1 1 0 3
Vizcaino 1 1 0 0 0 0
New York
Sabathia W,6-3 6 5 2 2 3 5
Green H,11 1 2 0 0 0 0
Betances 1 1 0 0 0 2
Holder 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Sabathia (Markakis), by Sabathia (Freeman).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:07. A_46,658 (47,309).

