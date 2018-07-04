Yankees 6, Braves 2

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Inciarte cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Freeman 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Santana lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.174
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.322
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.284
|Acuna dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.266
|Camargo 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.260
|Culberson lf-1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Totals
|35
|2
|9
|2
|3
|7
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.281
|Hicks cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.259
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.267
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Torres 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Drury 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Bird 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Higashioka c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.188
|Walker 3b-2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.188
|Totals
|30
|6
|7
|6
|4
|13
|Atlanta
|000
|011
|000—2
|9
|0
|New York
|013
|100
|10x—6
|7
|0
LOB_Atlanta 11, New York 4. 2B_Culberson 2 (10), Gregorius (15). HR_Camargo (9), off Sabathia; Stanton (21), off Teheran; Higashioka (3), off Teheran; Judge (24), off Gohara. RBIs_Camargo (37), Santana (2), Judge (57), Stanton 3 (51), Bird (9), Higashioka (4). SB_Inciarte (23), Albies (8), Hicks (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 8 (Markakis 2, Suzuki 2, Acuna 2, Swanson 2); New York 2 (Judge, Drury). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 9; New York 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Santana, Gregorius. GIDP_Markakis, Drury.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Culberson); New York 1 (Torres, Gregorius, Bird).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Teheran, L, 6-6
|5
|5
|5
|5
|4
|10
|107
|4.47
|Gohara
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|31
|6.62
|Vizcaino
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|1.76
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sabathia, W, 6-3
|6
|5
|2
|2
|3
|5
|103
|3.02
|Green, H, 11
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|1.96
|Betances
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|2.63
|Holder
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.83
HBP_Sabathia 2 (Markakis,Freeman).
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_3:07. A_46,658 (47,309).
