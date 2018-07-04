Listen Live Sports

...

Yankees 6, Braves 2

July 4, 2018 4:27 pm
 
< a min read
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Inciarte cf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .252
Albies 2b 5 0 3 0 0 0 .278
Freeman 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .308
Santana lf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .174
Markakis rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .322
Suzuki c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .284
Acuna dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .266
Camargo 3b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .260
Culberson lf-1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .273
Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .246
Totals 35 2 9 2 3 7
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .248
Judge rf 4 1 1 1 0 3 .281
Hicks cf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .259
Stanton dh 4 1 1 3 0 2 .267
Gregorius ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .256
Torres 2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .294
Drury 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .188
Bird 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .200
Higashioka c 3 1 1 1 0 2 .188
Walker 3b-2b 2 1 1 0 1 1 .188
Totals 30 6 7 6 4 13
Atlanta 000 011 000—2 9 0
New York 013 100 10x—6 7 0

LOB_Atlanta 11, New York 4. 2B_Culberson 2 (10), Gregorius (15). HR_Camargo (9), off Sabathia; Stanton (21), off Teheran; Higashioka (3), off Teheran; Judge (24), off Gohara. RBIs_Camargo (37), Santana (2), Judge (57), Stanton 3 (51), Bird (9), Higashioka (4). SB_Inciarte (23), Albies (8), Hicks (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 8 (Markakis 2, Suzuki 2, Acuna 2, Swanson 2); New York 2 (Judge, Drury). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 9; New York 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Santana, Gregorius. GIDP_Markakis, Drury.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Culberson); New York 1 (Torres, Gregorius, Bird).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Teheran, L, 6-6 5 5 5 5 4 10 107 4.47
Gohara 2 1 1 1 0 3 31 6.62
Vizcaino 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 1.76
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sabathia, W, 6-3 6 5 2 2 3 5 103 3.02
Green, H, 11 1 2 0 0 0 0 24 1.96
Betances 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 2.63
Holder 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 1.83

HBP_Sabathia 2 (Markakis,Freeman).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:07. A_46,658 (47,309).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

