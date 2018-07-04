Yankees 6, Braves 2

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Inciarte cf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .252 Albies 2b 5 0 3 0 0 0 .278 Freeman 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .308 Santana lf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .174 Markakis rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .322 Suzuki c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .284 Acuna dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .266 Camargo 3b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .260 Culberson lf-1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .273 Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .246 Totals 35 2 9 2 3 7

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .248 Judge rf 4 1 1 1 0 3 .281 Hicks cf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .259 Stanton dh 4 1 1 3 0 2 .267 Gregorius ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .256 Torres 2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .294 Drury 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .188 Bird 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .200 Higashioka c 3 1 1 1 0 2 .188 Walker 3b-2b 2 1 1 0 1 1 .188 Totals 30 6 7 6 4 13

Atlanta 000 011 000—2 9 0 New York 013 100 10x—6 7 0

LOB_Atlanta 11, New York 4. 2B_Culberson 2 (10), Gregorius (15). HR_Camargo (9), off Sabathia; Stanton (21), off Teheran; Higashioka (3), off Teheran; Judge (24), off Gohara. RBIs_Camargo (37), Santana (2), Judge (57), Stanton 3 (51), Bird (9), Higashioka (4). SB_Inciarte (23), Albies (8), Hicks (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 8 (Markakis 2, Suzuki 2, Acuna 2, Swanson 2); New York 2 (Judge, Drury). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 9; New York 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Santana, Gregorius. GIDP_Markakis, Drury.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Culberson); New York 1 (Torres, Gregorius, Bird).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Teheran, L, 6-6 5 5 5 5 4 10 107 4.47 Gohara 2 1 1 1 0 3 31 6.62 Vizcaino 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 1.76 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sabathia, W, 6-3 6 5 2 2 3 5 103 3.02 Green, H, 11 1 2 0 0 0 0 24 1.96 Betances 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 2.63 Holder 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 1.83

HBP_Sabathia 2 (Markakis,Freeman).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:07. A_46,658 (47,309).

