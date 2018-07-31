Yankees 6, Orioles 3

|Baltimore
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Beckham ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Gardner lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|J.Ptrsn 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Stanton rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|A.Jones cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Grgrius ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Trumbo dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A.Hicks cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|G.Trres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Mancini lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bird 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Rickard rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Andujar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|R.Nunez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|N.Wlker dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wynns c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Hgshoka c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|2
|Totals
|29
|6
|6
|6
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|030—3
|New York
|101
|040
|00x—6
E_Andujar (8), Beckham (14). DP_Baltimore 1, New York 1. LOB_Baltimore 6, New York 6. 2B_J.Peterson (11), Wynns (1). HR_Andujar (13). SB_Gardner (10). SF_Bird (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Ramirez L,1-4
|5
|6
|6
|6
|3
|4
|Castro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Marinez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Scott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|New York
|Tanaka W,9-2
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|Cole
|1
|1-3
|2
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Betances
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chapman S,29-30
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_by Tanaka (Peterson), by Ramirez (Stanton). WP_Tanaka.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:11. A_46,473 (47,309).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.