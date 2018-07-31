Listen Live Sports

Yankees 6, Orioles 3

July 31, 2018 10:34 pm
 
Baltimore New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Beckham ss 2 1 0 0 Gardner lf 3 2 1 0
J.Ptrsn 2b 3 1 1 2 Stanton rf 3 1 0 0
A.Jones cf 3 0 1 0 Grgrius ss 3 1 2 1
Trumbo dh 4 0 1 0 A.Hicks cf 2 1 0 0
C.Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 G.Trres 2b 4 0 1 1
Mancini lf 4 0 0 0 Bird 1b 3 0 0 1
Rickard rf 4 0 0 0 Andujar 3b 4 1 1 3
R.Nunez 3b 4 0 1 0 N.Wlker dh 4 0 0 0
Wynns c 4 1 2 0 Hgshoka c 3 0 1 0
Totals 32 3 6 2 Totals 29 6 6 6
Baltimore 000 000 030—3
New York 101 040 00x—6

E_Andujar (8), Beckham (14). DP_Baltimore 1, New York 1. LOB_Baltimore 6, New York 6. 2B_J.Peterson (11), Wynns (1). HR_Andujar (13). SB_Gardner (10). SF_Bird (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Ramirez L,1-4 5 6 6 6 3 4
Castro 1 0 0 0 1 0
Marinez 1 0 0 0 1 0
Scott 1 0 0 0 0 3
New York
Tanaka W,9-2 6 3 0 0 2 8
Cole 1 1-3 2 3 2 1 2
Betances 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Chapman S,29-30 1 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_by Tanaka (Peterson), by Ramirez (Stanton). WP_Tanaka.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:11. A_46,473 (47,309).

