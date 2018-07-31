Yankees 6, Orioles 3

Baltimore New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Beckham ss 2 1 0 0 Gardner lf 3 2 1 0 J.Ptrsn 2b 3 1 1 2 Stanton rf 3 1 0 0 A.Jones cf 3 0 1 0 Grgrius ss 3 1 2 1 Trumbo dh 4 0 1 0 A.Hicks cf 2 1 0 0 C.Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 G.Trres 2b 4 0 1 1 Mancini lf 4 0 0 0 Bird 1b 3 0 0 1 Rickard rf 4 0 0 0 Andujar 3b 4 1 1 3 R.Nunez 3b 4 0 1 0 N.Wlker dh 4 0 0 0 Wynns c 4 1 2 0 Hgshoka c 3 0 1 0 Totals 32 3 6 2 Totals 29 6 6 6

Baltimore 000 000 030—3 New York 101 040 00x—6

E_Andujar (8), Beckham (14). DP_Baltimore 1, New York 1. LOB_Baltimore 6, New York 6. 2B_J.Peterson (11), Wynns (1). HR_Andujar (13). SB_Gardner (10). SF_Bird (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Baltimore Ramirez L,1-4 5 6 6 6 3 4 Castro 1 0 0 0 1 0 Marinez 1 0 0 0 1 0 Scott 1 0 0 0 0 3 New York Tanaka W,9-2 6 3 0 0 2 8 Cole 1 1-3 2 3 2 1 2 Betances 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Chapman S,29-30 1 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_by Tanaka (Peterson), by Ramirez (Stanton). WP_Tanaka.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:11. A_46,473 (47,309).

