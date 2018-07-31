Yankees 6, Orioles 3

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Beckham ss 2 1 0 0 2 1 .222 Peterson 2b 3 1 1 2 0 1 .203 Jones cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .286 Trumbo dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .252 Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .157 Mancini lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .226 Rickard rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .216 Nunez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .169 Wynns c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .250 Totals 32 3 6 2 3 15

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner lf 3 2 1 0 1 0 .250 Stanton rf 3 1 0 0 0 0 .278 Gregorius ss 3 1 2 1 1 0 .264 Hicks cf 2 1 0 0 2 2 .254 Torres 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .286 Bird 1b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .233 Andujar 3b 4 1 1 3 0 2 .292 Walker dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Higashioka c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .154 Totals 29 6 6 6 5 7

Baltimore 000 000 030—3 6 1 New York 101 040 00x—6 6 1

E_Beckham (14), Andujar (8). LOB_Baltimore 6, New York 6. 2B_Peterson (11), Wynns (1). HR_Andujar (13), off Ramirez. RBIs_Peterson 2 (23), Gregorius (60), Torres (45), Bird (27), Andujar 3 (46). SB_Gardner (10). SF_Bird.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Jones, Davis 2); New York 2 (Bird 2). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 9; New York 3 for 10.

GIDP_Wynns, Torres.

Advertisement

DP_Baltimore 1 (Nunez, Peterson, Davis); New York 1 (Gregorius, Torres, Bird).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ramirez, L, 1-4 5 6 6 6 3 4 98 4.59 Castro 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 3.21 Marinez 1 0 0 0 1 0 9 3.86 Scott 1 0 0 0 0 3 18 6.23 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tanaka, W, 9-2 6 3 0 0 2 8 105 3.84 Cole 1 1-3 2 3 2 1 2 32 5.13 Betances 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 16 2.40 Chapman, S, 29-30 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 1.88

Inherited runners-scored_Betances 1-1. HBP_Tanaka (Peterson), Ramirez (Stanton). WP_Tanaka. PB_Higashioka (1).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:11. A_46,473 (47,309).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.