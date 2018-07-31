Yankees 6, Orioles 3

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Beckham ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.222
|Peterson 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.203
|Jones cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Trumbo dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Davis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.157
|Mancini lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.226
|Rickard rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Nunez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.169
|Wynns c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|2
|3
|15
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Stanton rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Gregorius ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.264
|Hicks cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.254
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Bird 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.233
|Andujar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.292
|Walker dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.154
|Totals
|29
|6
|6
|6
|5
|7
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|030—3
|6
|1
|New York
|101
|040
|00x—6
|6
|1
E_Beckham (14), Andujar (8). LOB_Baltimore 6, New York 6. 2B_Peterson (11), Wynns (1). HR_Andujar (13), off Ramirez. RBIs_Peterson 2 (23), Gregorius (60), Torres (45), Bird (27), Andujar 3 (46). SB_Gardner (10). SF_Bird.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Jones, Davis 2); New York 2 (Bird 2). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 9; New York 3 for 10.
GIDP_Wynns, Torres.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Nunez, Peterson, Davis); New York 1 (Gregorius, Torres, Bird).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ramirez, L, 1-4
|5
|6
|6
|6
|3
|4
|98
|4.59
|Castro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|3.21
|Marinez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|3.86
|Scott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|6.23
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tanaka, W, 9-2
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|105
|3.84
|Cole
|1
|1-3
|2
|3
|2
|1
|2
|32
|5.13
|Betances
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.40
|Chapman, S, 29-30
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|1.88
Inherited runners-scored_Betances 1-1. HBP_Tanaka (Peterson), Ramirez (Stanton). WP_Tanaka. PB_Higashioka (1).
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:11. A_46,473 (47,309).
