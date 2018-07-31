Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Yankees 6, Orioles 3

July 31, 2018 10:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Beckham ss 2 1 0 0 2 1 .222
Peterson 2b 3 1 1 2 0 1 .203
Jones cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .286
Trumbo dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .252
Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .157
Mancini lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .226
Rickard rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .216
Nunez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .169
Wynns c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .250
Totals 32 3 6 2 3 15
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner lf 3 2 1 0 1 0 .250
Stanton rf 3 1 0 0 0 0 .278
Gregorius ss 3 1 2 1 1 0 .264
Hicks cf 2 1 0 0 2 2 .254
Torres 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .286
Bird 1b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .233
Andujar 3b 4 1 1 3 0 2 .292
Walker dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Higashioka c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .154
Totals 29 6 6 6 5 7
Baltimore 000 000 030—3 6 1
New York 101 040 00x—6 6 1

E_Beckham (14), Andujar (8). LOB_Baltimore 6, New York 6. 2B_Peterson (11), Wynns (1). HR_Andujar (13), off Ramirez. RBIs_Peterson 2 (23), Gregorius (60), Torres (45), Bird (27), Andujar 3 (46). SB_Gardner (10). SF_Bird.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Jones, Davis 2); New York 2 (Bird 2). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 9; New York 3 for 10.

GIDP_Wynns, Torres.

Advertisement

DP_Baltimore 1 (Nunez, Peterson, Davis); New York 1 (Gregorius, Torres, Bird).

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ramirez, L, 1-4 5 6 6 6 3 4 98 4.59
Castro 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 3.21
Marinez 1 0 0 0 1 0 9 3.86
Scott 1 0 0 0 0 3 18 6.23
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tanaka, W, 9-2 6 3 0 0 2 8 105 3.84
Cole 1 1-3 2 3 2 1 2 32 5.13
Betances 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 16 2.40
Chapman, S, 29-30 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 1.88

Inherited runners-scored_Betances 1-1. HBP_Tanaka (Peterson), Ramirez (Stanton). WP_Tanaka. PB_Higashioka (1).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:11. A_46,473 (47,309).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington