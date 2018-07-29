Yankees 6, Royals 3

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Herrera cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Perez dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Dozier 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.207
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Phillips rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Butera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|1
|8
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.249
|Stanton rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Gregorius ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Hicks cf
|3
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.256
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.286
|Bird 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.237
|Andujar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|Walker dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Romine c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Totals
|30
|6
|9
|6
|4
|7
|Kansas City
|000
|001
|110—3
|6
|1
|New York
|200
|121
|00x—6
|9
|0
E_Dozier (4). LOB_Kansas City 4, New York 6. 2B_Gordon (13), Hicks (14), Romine (11). HR_Perez (18), off Happ; Dozier (5), off Green; Herrera (1), off Robertson; Hicks (17), off Smith. RBIs_Herrera (13), Perez (53), Dozier (14), Stanton (64), Hicks 2 (47), Torres (44), Bird (26), Andujar (43). CS_Hicks (2). SF_Stanton.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Mondesi, Butera); New York 4 (Gregorius 2, Andujar, Romine). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 4; New York 3 for 12.
Runners moved up_Stanton, Gregorius, Torres. GIDP_Mondesi, Romine.
DP_Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, Dozier), (Mondesi, Merrifield, Dozier); New York 1 (Gregorius, Bird).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smith, L, 1-2
|4
|5
|5
|5
|3
|4
|90
|6.00
|Hill
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|5.64
|Adam
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|4.85
|Maurer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|12.21
|Peralta
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.38
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Happ, W, 11-6
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|96
|4.05
|Green
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|25
|2.74
|Robertson
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|13
|3.61
|Chapman, S, 28-29
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|1.93
Smith pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Hill 2-2, Adam 2-0. HBP_Happ (Phillips), Adam (Walker). WP_Happ.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:51. A_46,192 (47,309).
