Yankees 6, Royals 3

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Herrera cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .276 Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .281 Perez dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .237 Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .297 Dozier 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .207 Gordon lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .236 Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .197 Phillips rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Butera c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .189 Totals 32 3 6 3 1 8

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .249 Stanton rf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .280 Gregorius ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .261 Hicks cf 3 2 3 2 1 0 .256 Torres 2b 4 0 0 1 0 2 .286 Bird 1b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .237 Andujar 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .293 Walker dh 2 1 1 0 1 1 .231 Romine c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .268 Totals 30 6 9 6 4 7

Kansas City 000 001 110—3 6 1 New York 200 121 00x—6 9 0

E_Dozier (4). LOB_Kansas City 4, New York 6. 2B_Gordon (13), Hicks (14), Romine (11). HR_Perez (18), off Happ; Dozier (5), off Green; Herrera (1), off Robertson; Hicks (17), off Smith. RBIs_Herrera (13), Perez (53), Dozier (14), Stanton (64), Hicks 2 (47), Torres (44), Bird (26), Andujar (43). CS_Hicks (2). SF_Stanton.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Mondesi, Butera); New York 4 (Gregorius 2, Andujar, Romine). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 4; New York 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Stanton, Gregorius, Torres. GIDP_Mondesi, Romine.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, Dozier), (Mondesi, Merrifield, Dozier); New York 1 (Gregorius, Bird).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Smith, L, 1-2 4 5 5 5 3 4 90 6.00 Hill 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 15 5.64 Adam 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 19 4.85 Maurer 1 1 0 0 0 2 11 12.21 Peralta 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 3.38 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Happ, W, 11-6 6 3 1 1 1 2 96 4.05 Green 1 2 1 1 0 1 25 2.74 Robertson 1 1 1 1 0 2 13 3.61 Chapman, S, 28-29 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 1.93

Smith pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Hill 2-2, Adam 2-0. HBP_Happ (Phillips), Adam (Walker). WP_Happ.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:51. A_46,192 (47,309).

