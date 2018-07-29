Listen Live Sports

Yankees 6, Royals 3

July 29, 2018 4:14 pm
 
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Herrera cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .276
Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .281
Perez dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .237
Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .297
Dozier 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .207
Gordon lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .236
Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .197
Phillips rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Butera c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .189
Totals 32 3 6 3 1 8
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .249
Stanton rf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .280
Gregorius ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .261
Hicks cf 3 2 3 2 1 0 .256
Torres 2b 4 0 0 1 0 2 .286
Bird 1b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .237
Andujar 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .293
Walker dh 2 1 1 0 1 1 .231
Romine c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .268
Totals 30 6 9 6 4 7
Kansas City 000 001 110—3 6 1
New York 200 121 00x—6 9 0

E_Dozier (4). LOB_Kansas City 4, New York 6. 2B_Gordon (13), Hicks (14), Romine (11). HR_Perez (18), off Happ; Dozier (5), off Green; Herrera (1), off Robertson; Hicks (17), off Smith. RBIs_Herrera (13), Perez (53), Dozier (14), Stanton (64), Hicks 2 (47), Torres (44), Bird (26), Andujar (43). CS_Hicks (2). SF_Stanton.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Mondesi, Butera); New York 4 (Gregorius 2, Andujar, Romine). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 4; New York 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Stanton, Gregorius, Torres. GIDP_Mondesi, Romine.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, Dozier), (Mondesi, Merrifield, Dozier); New York 1 (Gregorius, Bird).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Smith, L, 1-2 4 5 5 5 3 4 90 6.00
Hill 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 15 5.64
Adam 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 19 4.85
Maurer 1 1 0 0 0 2 11 12.21
Peralta 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 3.38
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Happ, W, 11-6 6 3 1 1 1 2 96 4.05
Green 1 2 1 1 0 1 25 2.74
Robertson 1 1 1 1 0 2 13 3.61
Chapman, S, 28-29 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 1.93

Smith pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Hill 2-2, Adam 2-0. HBP_Happ (Phillips), Adam (Walker). WP_Happ.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:51. A_46,192 (47,309).

