Yankees 7, Indians 4

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner lf 5 2 2 3 0 1 .257 Judge rf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .279 Gregorius ss 3 2 1 1 1 0 .260 Stanton dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .276 Hicks cf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .255 Bird 1b 3 0 1 2 0 2 .211 Andujar 3b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .282 Romine c 4 0 0 0 0 4 .271 Walker 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .194 Wade 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .156 Totals 34 7 9 7 2 11

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .297 Brantley lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .306 Ramirez 3b 3 1 2 2 1 0 .296 Encarnacion dh 3 1 1 1 1 1 .228 Alonso 1b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .259 Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .220 Naquin rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .274 a-Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Gomes c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .251 Allen cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .211 b-Guyer ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .163 Totals 34 4 9 4 2 4

New York 002 200 021—7 9 1 Cleveland 201 010 000—4 9 1

a-struck out for Naquin in the 9th. b-popped out for Allen in the 9th.

E_Walker (2), Gomes (8). LOB_New York 4, Cleveland 5. 2B_Judge (19), Hicks (13), Bird (7), Andujar (27), Lindor (29). HR_Gardner (8), off Kluber; Gregorius (16), off Kluber; Gardner (9), off Olson; Encarnacion (21), off Severino; Ramirez (28), off Severino. RBIs_Gardner 3 (31), Gregorius (49), Hicks (43), Bird 2 (20), Ramirez 2 (67), Encarnacion (63), Alonso (52). SB_Hicks (8), Brantley (6). CS_Ramirez (3). SF_Bird. S_Hicks.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Stanton); Cleveland 1 (Gomes). RISP_New York 2 for 8; Cleveland 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Gregorius, Brantley. LIDP_Walker. GIDP_Brantley.

DP_New York 1 (Walker, Gregorius, Bird); Cleveland 1 (Alonso).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Severino 5 9 4 4 1 1 94 2.31 Warren 1 0 0 0 0 1 19 1.85 Robertson, W, 6-3 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.19 Betances, H, 14 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 2.68 Chapman, S, 25-26 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.38 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kluber, L, 12-5 7 1-3 8 6 6 2 9 114 2.76 Perez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 0.75 Ramirez 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.32 Olson 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 9 7.64 McAllister 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 5.65

Inherited runners-scored_Perez 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:07. A_31,267 (35,225).

