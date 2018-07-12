Yankees 7, Indians 4

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.257
|Judge rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Gregorius ss
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.260
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Hicks cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Bird 1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.211
|Andujar 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Romine c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.271
|Walker 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.194
|Wade 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.156
|Totals
|34
|7
|9
|7
|2
|11
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Brantley lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.296
|Encarnacion dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.228
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Naquin rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|a-Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Allen cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|b-Guyer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.163
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|2
|4
|New York
|002
|200
|021—7
|9
|1
|Cleveland
|201
|010
|000—4
|9
|1
a-struck out for Naquin in the 9th. b-popped out for Allen in the 9th.
E_Walker (2), Gomes (8). LOB_New York 4, Cleveland 5. 2B_Judge (19), Hicks (13), Bird (7), Andujar (27), Lindor (29). HR_Gardner (8), off Kluber; Gregorius (16), off Kluber; Gardner (9), off Olson; Encarnacion (21), off Severino; Ramirez (28), off Severino. RBIs_Gardner 3 (31), Gregorius (49), Hicks (43), Bird 2 (20), Ramirez 2 (67), Encarnacion (63), Alonso (52). SB_Hicks (8), Brantley (6). CS_Ramirez (3). SF_Bird. S_Hicks.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Stanton); Cleveland 1 (Gomes). RISP_New York 2 for 8; Cleveland 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Gregorius, Brantley. LIDP_Walker. GIDP_Brantley.
DP_New York 1 (Walker, Gregorius, Bird); Cleveland 1 (Alonso).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Severino
|5
|9
|4
|4
|1
|1
|94
|2.31
|Warren
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|1.85
|Robertson, W, 6-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.19
|Betances, H, 14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.68
|Chapman, S, 25-26
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.38
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kluber, L, 12-5
|7
|1-3
|8
|6
|6
|2
|9
|114
|2.76
|Perez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.75
|Ramirez
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.32
|Olson
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|9
|7.64
|McAllister
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5.65
Inherited runners-scored_Perez 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_3:07. A_31,267 (35,225).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.