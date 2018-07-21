Yankees 7, Mets 6

|New York (N)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|a-Mesoraco ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Flores 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Conforto lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.221
|Bautista 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.216
|Plawecki c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|den Dekker cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|b-Kelly ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.100
|Reyes 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.177
|Totals
|31
|6
|5
|4
|6
|11
|New York (A)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Stanton lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Sanchez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Andujar 3b
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.287
|Bird 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.223
|Drury 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Romine c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.270
|Totals
|36
|7
|12
|7
|1
|5
|New York (N)
|010
|002
|003—6
|5
|1
|New York (A)
|000
|401
|11x—7
|12
|1
a-lined out for Cabrera in the 7th. b-walked for den Dekker in the 9th.
E_Nimmo (1), Robertson (1). LOB_New York (N) 6, New York (A) 6. 2B_Judge (20), Andujar 2 (29), Bird (9). 3B_Gregorius (3). HR_Conforto (12), off Gray; Judge (26), off Peterson. RBIs_Nimmo (31), Conforto (34), Rosario (24), Reyes (7), Judge (61), Gregorius (54), Andujar (40), Bird 2 (23), Romine 2 (26). SB_Rosario (7).
Runners left in scoring position_New York (N) 3 (Cabrera, Flores, Plawecki); New York (A) 2 (Hicks, Gregorius). RISP_New York (N) 1 for 7; New York (A) 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_Mesoraco, Romine. GIDP_Mesoraco.
DP_New York (A) 1 (Drury, Bird).
|New York (N)
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Matz, L, 4-8
|5
|9
|5
|5
|1
|3
|92
|3.65
|Peterson
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|23
|4.50
|Swarzak
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|7.56
|New York (A)
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, W, 7-7
|5
|1-3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|6
|94
|5.34
|Robertson, H, 15
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.05
|Holder, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.76
|Betances, H, 16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.55
|Chapman
|0
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|19
|2.02
|Shreve, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.25
Matz pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Chapman pitched to 5 batters in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Peterson 1-0, Robertson 2-2, Shreve 3-1. HBP_Gray (Nimmo), Chapman (Nimmo).
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_3:01. A_47,102 (47,309).
