Yankees 7, Mets 6

New York (N) AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Nimmo rf 3 0 0 1 0 2 .250 Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .280 a-Mesoraco ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .230 Flores 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .266 Conforto lf 3 2 1 1 1 1 .221 Bautista 3b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .216 Plawecki c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .233 Rosario ss 4 1 3 1 0 0 .249 den Dekker cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000 b-Kelly ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .100 Reyes 2b 3 0 0 1 1 1 .177 Totals 31 6 5 4 6 11

New York (A) AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .245 Judge rf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .286 Stanton lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .278 Sanchez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .188 Gregorius ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .268 Andujar 3b 4 3 3 1 0 0 .287 Bird 1b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .223 Drury 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .184 Romine c 4 0 1 2 0 1 .270 Totals 36 7 12 7 1 5

New York (N) 010 002 003—6 5 1 New York (A) 000 401 11x—7 12 1

a-lined out for Cabrera in the 7th. b-walked for den Dekker in the 9th.

E_Nimmo (1), Robertson (1). LOB_New York (N) 6, New York (A) 6. 2B_Judge (20), Andujar 2 (29), Bird (9). 3B_Gregorius (3). HR_Conforto (12), off Gray; Judge (26), off Peterson. RBIs_Nimmo (31), Conforto (34), Rosario (24), Reyes (7), Judge (61), Gregorius (54), Andujar (40), Bird 2 (23), Romine 2 (26). SB_Rosario (7).

Runners left in scoring position_New York (N) 3 (Cabrera, Flores, Plawecki); New York (A) 2 (Hicks, Gregorius). RISP_New York (N) 1 for 7; New York (A) 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Mesoraco, Romine. GIDP_Mesoraco.

DP_New York (A) 1 (Drury, Bird).

New York (N) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Matz, L, 4-8 5 9 5 5 1 3 92 3.65 Peterson 2 1 1 1 0 1 23 4.50 Swarzak 1 2 1 1 0 1 16 7.56 New York (A) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, W, 7-7 5 1-3 3 3 2 3 6 94 5.34 Robertson, H, 15 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 15 3.05 Holder, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.76 Betances, H, 16 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.55 Chapman 0 1 3 3 3 0 19 2.02 Shreve, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.25

Matz pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Chapman pitched to 5 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Peterson 1-0, Robertson 2-2, Shreve 3-1. HBP_Gray (Nimmo), Chapman (Nimmo).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:01. A_47,102 (47,309).

