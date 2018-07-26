Yankees 7, Royals 2

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield 2b 4 0 2 0 1 1 .302 Herrera rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .246 Moustakas 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .249 Perez c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .227 Duda 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Bonifacio dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .237 Gordon lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .233 Goodwin cf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .243 Mondesi ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .275 Totals 35 2 9 2 2 12

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .249 Judge dh 1 1 1 0 0 0 .285 a-Andujar ph-dh 3 1 1 0 0 0 .294 Gregorius ss 5 2 2 3 0 1 .263 Stanton rf 2 0 0 1 1 1 .281 Hicks cf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .245 Torres 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .289 Bird 1b 2 0 0 1 1 0 .228 Walker 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .213 Romine c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .261 Totals 33 7 11 6 3 6

Kansas City 000 002 000—2 9 2 New York 200 410 00x—7 11 0

a-reached on error for Judge in the 4th.

E_Mondesi 2 (4). LOB_Kansas City 8, New York 8. 2B_Moustakas (21), Goodwin (2), Gregorius (20), Romine (10). HR_Perez (16), off Warren; Gregorius (18), off Junis. RBIs_Perez 2 (49), Gregorius 3 (59), Stanton (61), Bird (24), Romine (29). SB_Merrifield 2 (21), Mondesi (6). SF_Stanton, Bird.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 5 (Herrera 3, Moustakas 2); New York 3 (Gardner, Bird, Andujar). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 7; New York 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Mondesi. GIDP_Gregorius, Torres.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Mondesi, Merrifield, Duda), (Merrifield, Mondesi, Duda).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Junis, L, 5-11 4 2-3 9 7 3 2 3 100 5.06 Hill 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 5.83 Adam 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.74 Maurer 1 0 0 0 1 1 22 13.15 Flynn 1 2 0 0 0 0 12 3.62 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, W, 8-7 5 3 0 0 2 5 75 5.08 Warren 1 2 2 2 0 2 15 2.96 Robertson 1 1 0 0 0 3 19 2.98 Britton 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.45 Shreve 1 3 0 0 0 1 24 4.14

Inherited runners-scored_Hill 2-0. HBP_Junis (Judge).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:58. A_46,965 (47,309).

