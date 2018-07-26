Listen Live Sports

Yankees 7, Royals 2

July 26, 2018 10:19 pm
 
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield 2b 4 0 2 0 1 1 .302
Herrera rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .246
Moustakas 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .249
Perez c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .227
Duda 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Bonifacio dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .237
Gordon lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .233
Goodwin cf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .243
Mondesi ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .275
Totals 35 2 9 2 2 12
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .249
Judge dh 1 1 1 0 0 0 .285
a-Andujar ph-dh 3 1 1 0 0 0 .294
Gregorius ss 5 2 2 3 0 1 .263
Stanton rf 2 0 0 1 1 1 .281
Hicks cf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .245
Torres 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .289
Bird 1b 2 0 0 1 1 0 .228
Walker 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .213
Romine c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .261
Totals 33 7 11 6 3 6
Kansas City 000 002 000—2 9 2
New York 200 410 00x—7 11 0

a-reached on error for Judge in the 4th.

E_Mondesi 2 (4). LOB_Kansas City 8, New York 8. 2B_Moustakas (21), Goodwin (2), Gregorius (20), Romine (10). HR_Perez (16), off Warren; Gregorius (18), off Junis. RBIs_Perez 2 (49), Gregorius 3 (59), Stanton (61), Bird (24), Romine (29). SB_Merrifield 2 (21), Mondesi (6). SF_Stanton, Bird.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 5 (Herrera 3, Moustakas 2); New York 3 (Gardner, Bird, Andujar). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 7; New York 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Mondesi. GIDP_Gregorius, Torres.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Mondesi, Merrifield, Duda), (Merrifield, Mondesi, Duda).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Junis, L, 5-11 4 2-3 9 7 3 2 3 100 5.06
Hill 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 5.83
Adam 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.74
Maurer 1 0 0 0 1 1 22 13.15
Flynn 1 2 0 0 0 0 12 3.62
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray, W, 8-7 5 3 0 0 2 5 75 5.08
Warren 1 2 2 2 0 2 15 2.96
Robertson 1 1 0 0 0 3 19 2.98
Britton 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.45
Shreve 1 3 0 0 0 1 24 4.14

Inherited runners-scored_Hill 2-0. HBP_Junis (Judge).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:58. A_46,965 (47,309).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

