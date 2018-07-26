Yankees 7, Royals 2

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.302
|Herrera rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.246
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.227
|Duda 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Bonifacio dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Goodwin cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Totals
|35
|2
|9
|2
|2
|12
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Judge dh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|a-Andujar ph-dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Gregorius ss
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.263
|Stanton rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.281
|Hicks cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Bird 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.228
|Walker 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Romine c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Totals
|33
|7
|11
|6
|3
|6
|Kansas City
|000
|002
|000—2
|9
|2
|New York
|200
|410
|00x—7
|11
|0
a-reached on error for Judge in the 4th.
E_Mondesi 2 (4). LOB_Kansas City 8, New York 8. 2B_Moustakas (21), Goodwin (2), Gregorius (20), Romine (10). HR_Perez (16), off Warren; Gregorius (18), off Junis. RBIs_Perez 2 (49), Gregorius 3 (59), Stanton (61), Bird (24), Romine (29). SB_Merrifield 2 (21), Mondesi (6). SF_Stanton, Bird.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 5 (Herrera 3, Moustakas 2); New York 3 (Gardner, Bird, Andujar). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 7; New York 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Mondesi. GIDP_Gregorius, Torres.
DP_Kansas City 2 (Mondesi, Merrifield, Duda), (Merrifield, Mondesi, Duda).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Junis, L, 5-11
|4
|2-3
|9
|7
|3
|2
|3
|100
|5.06
|Hill
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|5.83
|Adam
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.74
|Maurer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|13.15
|Flynn
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.62
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, W, 8-7
|5
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
|75
|5.08
|Warren
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|15
|2.96
|Robertson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|2.98
|Britton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.45
|Shreve
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|4.14
Inherited runners-scored_Hill 2-0. HBP_Junis (Judge).
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_2:58. A_46,965 (47,309).
