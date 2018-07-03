Yankees 8, Braves 5

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Inciarte cf 4 1 2 2 1 1 .249 Albies 2b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .273 Freeman 1b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .309 Markakis rf 4 1 2 2 1 1 .326 Suzuki dh 5 0 1 0 0 1 .288 Acuna lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273 Flowers c 4 0 0 0 0 4 .241 Camargo 3b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .259 Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .246 Totals 38 5 11 5 3 14

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner lf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .251 Judge dh 4 2 2 0 1 0 .281 Stanton rf 5 2 2 2 0 2 .267 Hicks cf 3 2 1 2 2 1 .262 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Andujar 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .282 Drury 1b 3 0 0 1 1 0 .200 Torres 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .296 Higashioka c 3 1 1 2 1 2 .154 Walker 2b-1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .185 Totals 32 8 8 7 8 8

Atlanta 000 030 200—5 11 0 New York 212 100 02x—8 8 0

LOB_Atlanta 9, New York 8. 2B_Gardner (12), Andujar (24). HR_Inciarte (6), off German; Albies (18), off German; Markakis (10), off Warren; Hicks (15), off Newcomb; Higashioka (2), off Newcomb; Stanton (20), off Phillips. RBIs_Inciarte 2 (33), Albies (49), Markakis 2 (58), Stanton 2 (48), Hicks 2 (40), Drury (5), Higashioka 2 (3). SB_Inciarte (22), Judge 2 (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 5 (Albies, Markakis, Flowers 2, Camargo); New York 5 (Gregorius 2, Walker 3). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 8; New York 1 for 11.

Runners moved up_Drury.

Advertisement

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Newcomb, L, 8-3 2 2-3 3 5 5 5 2 70 3.10 Jackson 3 4 1 1 1 5 62 3.38 Phillips 2 1-3 1 2 2 2 1 38 7.71 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA German 4 1-3 6 3 3 3 6 82 5.37 Cole, W, 3-1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 4 29 5.76 Warren, H, 2 1 1-3 4 2 2 0 1 34 2.11 Shreve, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.85 Chapman, S, 24-25 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 1.43

Inherited runners-scored_Jackson 3-1, Phillips 1-0, Cole 2-0, Shreve 2-0. WP_Jackson 2.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:46. A_45,448 (47,309).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.