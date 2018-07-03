Yankees 8, Braves 5

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Inciarte cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.249
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Freeman 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|Markakis rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.326
|Suzuki dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Acuna lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.241
|Camargo 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.259
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Totals
|38
|5
|11
|5
|3
|14
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Judge dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Stanton rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.267
|Hicks cf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.262
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Andujar 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Drury 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.200
|Torres 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Higashioka c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.154
|Walker 2b-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.185
|Totals
|32
|8
|8
|7
|8
|8
|Atlanta
|000
|030
|200—5
|11
|0
|New York
|212
|100
|02x—8
|8
|0
LOB_Atlanta 9, New York 8. 2B_Gardner (12), Andujar (24). HR_Inciarte (6), off German; Albies (18), off German; Markakis (10), off Warren; Hicks (15), off Newcomb; Higashioka (2), off Newcomb; Stanton (20), off Phillips. RBIs_Inciarte 2 (33), Albies (49), Markakis 2 (58), Stanton 2 (48), Hicks 2 (40), Drury (5), Higashioka 2 (3). SB_Inciarte (22), Judge 2 (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 5 (Albies, Markakis, Flowers 2, Camargo); New York 5 (Gregorius 2, Walker 3). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 8; New York 1 for 11.
Runners moved up_Drury.
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Newcomb, L, 8-3
|2
|2-3
|3
|5
|5
|5
|2
|70
|3.10
|Jackson
|3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|62
|3.38
|Phillips
|2
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|38
|7.71
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|German
|4
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|3
|6
|82
|5.37
|Cole, W, 3-1
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|29
|5.76
|Warren, H, 2
|1
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|34
|2.11
|Shreve, H, 3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.85
|Chapman, S, 24-25
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|1.43
Inherited runners-scored_Jackson 3-1, Phillips 1-0, Cole 2-0, Shreve 2-0. WP_Jackson 2.
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_3:46. A_45,448 (47,309).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.