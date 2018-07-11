Yankees 9, Orioles 0

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.254
|Frazier lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Judge dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.281
|Gregorius ss
|6
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Stanton rf
|5
|1
|4
|2
|1
|1
|.276
|Hicks cf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Bird 1b
|4
|1
|1
|4
|1
|1
|.208
|Andujar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Romine c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|Higashioka c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Wade 2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.159
|Totals
|42
|9
|14
|8
|8
|5
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Beckham 3b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.209
|Jones cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Mancini lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Machado ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Peterson 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Trumbo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Davis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.158
|Valencia rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Rickard lf-cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Joseph c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|1
|12
|New York
|005
|001
|111—9
|14
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|1
E_Hart (1). LOB_New York 14, Baltimore 6. 2B_Gregorius (18), Wade (3), Machado (21), Schoop (17). HR_Bird (7), off Bundy; Wade (1), off Wright Jr.; Romine (6), off Marinez. RBIs_Stanton 2 (54), Bird 4 (18), Romine (24), Wade (5). SB_Gardner (9).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 8 (Gregorius 2, Stanton, Hicks 2, Romine 3); Baltimore 6 (Machado 2, Trumbo 2, Rickard 2). RISP_New York 4 for 17; Baltimore 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Beckham.
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, W, 6-7
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|8
|90
|5.46
|Cole
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|4.97
|Shreve
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|4.83
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy, L, 6-9
|4
|5
|5
|5
|4
|3
|91
|4.35
|Wright Jr.
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|39
|4.96
|Marinez
|2
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|43
|4.50
|Hart
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|37
|4.00
Inherited runners-scored_Marinez 1-0, Hart 2-1. PB_Romine (1).
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, John Tumpane; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_3:22. A_17,808 (45,971).
