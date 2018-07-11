Listen Live Sports

Yankees 9, Orioles 0

July 11, 2018 10:46 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner lf 3 0 0 0 2 0 .254
Frazier lf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .265
Judge dh 4 1 1 0 2 1 .281
Gregorius ss 6 2 1 0 0 0 .260
Stanton rf 5 1 4 2 1 1 .276
Hicks cf 5 1 0 0 1 0 .254
Bird 1b 4 1 1 4 1 1 .208
Andujar 3b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .279
Romine c 5 1 2 1 0 1 .281
Higashioka c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .208
Wade 2b 5 1 3 1 0 1 .159
Totals 42 9 14 8 8 5
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Beckham 3b-ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .209
Jones cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .278
Mancini lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .220
Machado ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .314
Peterson 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .192
Trumbo dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .228
Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .158
Valencia rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .249
Rickard lf-cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .214
Joseph c 3 0 2 0 0 0 .198
Totals 32 0 5 0 1 12
New York 005 001 111—9 14 0
Baltimore 000 000 000—0 5 1

E_Hart (1). LOB_New York 14, Baltimore 6. 2B_Gregorius (18), Wade (3), Machado (21), Schoop (17). HR_Bird (7), off Bundy; Wade (1), off Wright Jr.; Romine (6), off Marinez. RBIs_Stanton 2 (54), Bird 4 (18), Romine (24), Wade (5). SB_Gardner (9).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 8 (Gregorius 2, Stanton, Hicks 2, Romine 3); Baltimore 6 (Machado 2, Trumbo 2, Rickard 2). RISP_New York 4 for 17; Baltimore 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Beckham.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray, W, 6-7 6 3 0 0 1 8 90 5.46
Cole 2 2 0 0 0 2 25 4.97
Shreve 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 4.83
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bundy, L, 6-9 4 5 5 5 4 3 91 4.35
Wright Jr. 1 1-3 3 1 1 1 0 39 4.96
Marinez 2 4 2 1 1 1 43 4.50
Hart 1 2-3 2 1 1 2 1 37 4.00

Inherited runners-scored_Marinez 1-0, Hart 2-1. PB_Romine (1).

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, John Tumpane; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:22. A_17,808 (45,971).

