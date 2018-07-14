Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Yankees catcher Sanchez to begin minor league rehab

July 14, 2018 5:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CLEVELAND (AP) — New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez will begin a rehab stint on Sunday at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as he recovers from a groin strain.

Sanchez has been sidelined since June 25, but has steadily improved in recent days and is ready to return to the field.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that as long as Sanchez continues to progress, the plan is for him to start behind the plate in the club’s first game after the All-Star break — July 20 against the New York Mets.

Sanchez is batting .190 with 14 homers and 41 RBIs in 63 games.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

While Sanchez has been out, Austin Romine has handled the bulk of New York’s catching duties.

Boone said the Yankees miss Sanchez most because he’s a “dynamic hitter” who gives New York’s lineup more length.

Sanchez hit 33 homers and drove in 90 runs last season, his first full campaign in the majors.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington