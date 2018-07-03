Listen Live Sports

Yankees reinstated AJ Cole from 10-day DL

July 3, 2018 7:11 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees have reinstated right-handed pitcher A.J. Cole from the 10-day disabled list.

Cole completed a brief, two-game rehabilitation stint with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and missed nearly two weeks with a left neck strain.

Acquired from the Washington Nationals for cash considerations on April 23, the 26-year old reliever has struck out 15 and allowed just one earned run over 13 innings with the Yankees.

Jonathan Loaisiga was optioned to Triple-A following New York’s 5-3, extra-inning loss to the Atlanta Braves on Monday night.

