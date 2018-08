Yankees split doubleheader with Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — Brett Gardner had four hits, homered and drove in three runs to help the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 10-2 Monday night for a doubleheader split.

In the opener, Danny Valencia snapped an 0-for-25 skid with a three-run homer off CC Sabathia, and Baltimore ended a six-game losing streak with a 5-4 victory.

The split left the Yankees a 4-4 record against Baltimore and dropped them 2½ games behind first-place Boston in the AL East.

The first game ended with Gardner grounding out as a pinch hitter with the potential tying run on third base. He returned in the nightcap to torment the Orioles at the plate and in center field, where he made several fine, running catches.

Gardner led off with a single off Jefry Ramirez (0-3) and scored on a double by Didi Gregorius. In the fourth, Gardner hit his seventh homer, a two-run drive that made it 3-0.

That was enough offense for Luis Cessa (1-1), who allowed three hits over six shutout innings.

RED SOX 5, RANGERS 0

BOSTON (AP) — J.D. Martinez hit his major league-leading 28th home run, Steve Pearce added a two-run shot and Eduardo Rodriguez pitched 5 2/3 innings to lead the Red Sox to a victory over the Rangers and their seventh straight win.

The Red Sox won for the 14th time in 17 games to end the day with their biggest lead over the Yankees in the AL East since April. Boston led New York, which lost the opener of a doubleheader in Baltimore, by three games pending the outcome of the nightcap.

Rodriguez (11-3) held Texas hitless until Adrian Beltre singled with one out in the fourth. He allowed just three singles and three walks, striking out five.

Mike Minor (6-5) allowed two runs on six hits.

DODGERS 8, PADRES 2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Clayton Kershaw pitched six shutout innings, and Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner each had three hits as Los Angeles Dodgers beat San Diego.

Kershaw (3-4) improved his career mark to 18-6 against the Padres as the Dodgers moved a half-game behind the idle Arizona Diamondbacks for the National League West lead. Los Angeles won for the 33rd time in 48 contests.

Luis Perdomo (1-3) gave up six runs, 10 hits and three walks — one intentional — over seven innings in his second start since being recalled from Triple-A El Paso.

The Padres, who got a home run from Wil Myers in the ninth, lost for the sixth time in eight games. It was Myers’ fifth homer in three games.

GIANTS 2, CUBS 1, 11 INNINGS

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pablo Sandoval singled home the winning run with one out in the bottom of the 11th inning a day after driving in five runs, sending San Francisco over Chicago.

Brandon Crawford loaded the bases when he was intentionally walked by Pedro Strop to bring up Sandoval, who hit a sharp single to left against a five-man infield.

Andrew McCutchen and Brandon Belt started the rally with consecutive one-out singles off Steve Cishek (2-1), who entered with one out in the 10th and immediately gave up Hunter Pence’s triple before working out of trouble.

Ty Blach (6-5) pitched a 1-2-3 11th for the win.

REDS 7, INDIANS 5

CLEVELAND (AP) — Anthony DeSclafani allowed one run in seven innings, Scott Schebler was 4 for 5 with a homer, and the Cincinnati Reds defeated the Cleveland Indians 7-5 on Monday night.

All-Star first baseman Joey Votto homered for Cincinnati, which took the opener of the team’s annual battle for the Ohio Cup and sent the AL Central leaders to their third straight loss.

Cincinnati improved to 9-2 against American League teams and is 37-36 since interim manager Jim Riggleman replaced Bryan Price on April 19.

DeSclafani (4-1) held the Indians to five hits.

Votto hit a fifth-inning home run off Mike Clevinger (7-4), who matched a career high with 11 strikeouts in six-plus innings.

RAYS 10, TIGERS 9, 10 innings

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Daniel Robertson hit an RBI single in the 10th inning and the Rays won for the 12th time in their last 13 home games by beating the Tigers.

Kevin Kiermaier had a one-out triple off Blaine Hardy (3-2) in the 10th. After Matt Duffy walked, Robertson won it on his hit to center.

Matt Andriese (2-3), the eighth Tampa Bay reliever, worked a scoreless 10th.

Niko Goodrum had two doubles and three RBIs for the Tigers, who have lost 16 of 20.

TWINS 3, ROYALS 1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eduardo Escobar had three hits and drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh to support Jose Berrios’ strong outing as the Twins beat the Royals.

Escobar plated Joe Mauer with a seventh-inning single as Minnesota took advantage of Kansas City’s struggling bullpen to win its fifth straight game.

Berrios (9-7), elected to his first All-Star game a day earlier, allowed one run on six hits in seven innings. He struck out eight while throwing a season-high 111 pitches.

Fernando Rodney allowed a walk and hit in the ninth but secured his 20th save.

Tim Hill (1-3) surrendered both runs and got just one out in relief after starter Danny Duffy’s six scoreless innings. The Royals started the game with a league-worst 5.29 relief ERA.

ATHLETICS 2, ASTROS 0

HOUSTON (AP) — Frankie Montas and two relievers combined for a five-hitter, Stephen Piscotty homered and hit an RBI single and the Athletics beat the Astros.

Houston starter Gerrit Cole struck out 11 and scattered three singles across six scoreless innings before Brad Peacock (1-4) took over for the seventh. Piscotty, who finished with three of Oakland’s six hits, greeted him with his home run to left field to make it 1-0. He added an insurance run with a single in the eighth.

The Athletics have won three in a row and 11 of their last 13. The loss snapped Houston’s six-game winning streak.

Montas (5-2) also allowed just three singles with two walks and two strikeouts in six innings to get back on track after yielding 17 hits and nine runs combined in his last two starts.

PIRATES 6, NATIONALS 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Gregory Polanco drove in four runs in the first two innings and the Pirates went on to a victory over the Nationals.

Polanco hit a two-run double in the first as the Pirates started the game with four straight hits, then added a two-run home run in the second, his 13th of the season to extend the lead to 6-1.

Ivan Nova (5-6) worked around eight hits to hold the Nationals to three runs over 5 2/3 innings. He struck out five and did not issue a walk.

Felipe Vazquez pitched the ninth for his 19th save of the season as Pittsburgh won its second straight after a five-game skid.

Jefry Rodriguez (0-1) took 90 pitches to get through five innings, and was charged with all six runs.

MARLINS 4, BREWERS 3, 10 innings

MIAMI (AP) — Backup catcher Bryan Holaday hit a walk-off RBI single with one out in the 10th inning and the Marlins beat the Brewers.

Holaday, who came into the game batting .165, was in the lineup because the Marlins placed All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto on the paternity list before the game in anticipation of the birth of his first child.

Jesus Aguilar gave his All-Star candidacy a boost by hitting his NL-leading 23rd homer for Milwaukee.

In a matchup of worst against first, the Marlins ended a streak of five consecutive losses to Milwaukee. Miami has the worst record and Milwaukee the best in the NL.

Miguel Rojas was hit by a pitch from Corey Knebel (2-1) with one out in the 10th, Cameron Maybin walked, and both advanced on a double steal. Holaday then bounced a grounder up the middle against the drawn-in infield.

The Brewers had runners at second and third with none out in the 10th, but Brad Ziegler (1-5) struck out Aguilar, and after an intentional walk, Brad Miller bounced into a double play.

METS 4, PHILLIES 3, 1st Game, 10 innings

PHILLIES 3, METS 1, 2nd Game

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Nola allowed one hit in seven shutout innings and lashed a three-run double that sent the Philadelphia Phillies past the New York Mets 3-1 on Monday for a split of their twinight doubleheader.

One night after being named to his first All-Star team, Nola (12-2) struck out 10 and won his sixth straight decision to become the only 12-game winner in the National League. With his teammates scuffling at the plate, he took care of the offense himself by doubling his career RBI total in the fifth.

Mets rookie starter Corey Oswalt (0-2) took the loss.

In the opener, Wilmer Flores connected for a pinch-hit homer in the bottom of the 10th off Victor Arano (1-1) to give New York a 4-3 victory. Tim Peterson (2-1) pitched out of trouble in the 10th to get the win.

