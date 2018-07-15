Yearly World Cup Goal Totals

Goals totals for all World Cups, with year, site, games played, goals and average:
|Year Site
|GP
|G
|Avg.
|2018 Russia
|64
|169
|2.64
|2014 Brazil
|64
|171
|2.67
|2010 South Africa
|64
|145
|2.27
|2006 Germany
|64
|147
|2.30
|2002 South Korea/Japan
|64
|161
|2.52
|1998 France
|64
|171
|2.67
|1994 United States
|52
|141
|2.71
|1990 Italy
|52
|115
|2.21
|1986 Mexico
|52
|132
|2.53
|1982 Spain
|52
|146
|2.80
|1978 Argentina
|38
|102
|2.68
|1974 West Germany
|38
|97
|2.55
|1970 Mexico
|32
|95
|2.96
|1966 England
|32
|89
|2.78
|1962 Chile
|32
|89
|2.78
|1958 Sweden
|35
|126
|3.60
|1954 Switzerland
|26
|140
|5.38
|1950 Brazil
|22
|88
|4.00
|1938 France
|18
|84
|4.66
|1934 Italy
|17
|70
|4.11
|1930 Uruguay
|18
|70
|3.88
