Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

13 years after Katrina, Dixie Beer returning to New Orleans

August 7, 2018 5:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nearly 13 years after Hurricane Katrina laid waste to a landmark brewery, plans have been announced for Dixie Beer to be brewed in New Orleans again.

The brand, established in 1907, never left. And it has enjoyed a resurgence in the city since New Orleans Saints owner Tom Benson purchased the Dixie Brewing Company last year.

But it has been brewed out of state since the 2005 storm.

Benson’s widow, Gayle Benson, attended a news conference Tuesday to announce the brewery will be in eastern New Orleans. She says her husband had intended to return production to New Orleans after purchasing the brand.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Dixie’s old brewery in the city is gone. Part of it, including its distinctive metal dome, was incorporated into a new medical complex.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington