Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

1st College Football Playoff rankings revealed Oct. 30

August 9, 2018 1:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

IRVIN, Texas (AP) — The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season will be released Oct. 30 and the four-team field will be set Dec. 2, the Sunday after conference championship games are played.

The selection committee’s top 25 will be revealed on ESPN each Tuesday night for five weeks, starting the day before Halloween. The Dec. 2 show will start at noon ET.

The College Football Playoff also announced Thursday the committee’s recusals for this season. Members must recuse from discussions about schools that compensate them or schools where immediate family members work or play.

The five athletic directors on the committee must recuse from discussions about their school. Other recusals:

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Paola Boivin — Arizona State

Herb Deromedi — Central Michigan

Frank Beamer — Virginia Tech, Oklahoma

Jeff Bower — Southern Mississippi

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at http://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen on https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/id1138957862?mt=2

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

___

More AP college football: https://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington