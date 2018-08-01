Listen Live Sports

1st doping case of Asian Games is Turkmenistan wrestler

August 24, 2018 4:32 am
 
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The first doping case of the Asian Games has been registered against a wrestler from Turkmenistan.

The Olympic Council of Asia issued a statement Friday saying Rustem Nazarov, who lost in the quarterfinals of the 57-kilogram division, was disqualified from the games after testing positive for the banned diuretic furosemide in a pre-games test.

The OCA says the 24-year-old Nazarov’s urine test taken the day before the Asian Games opening ceremony showed the presence of furosemide, which can be used as a masking agent.

There were six doping cases at the last Asian Games held at Incheon, South Korea, in 2014.

The 2018 edition, being co-hosted in Jakarta and Palembang, runs through Sept. 2.

