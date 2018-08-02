Listen Live Sports

2 Chattanooga players arrested on DUI, other charges

August 26, 2018
 
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Police say two University of Tennessee at Chattanooga players have been arrested on driving under the influence, being a minor in possession of alcohol and other charges.

News outlets cite a Chattanooga police arrest affidavit in reporting that a car driven by running back Isaiah Cobb was going 65 mph (105 kph) in a 35-mph (56 kph) zone early Saturday. The affidavit says the vehicle’s owner, linebacker Nyvin Nelson, was a passenger.

The affidavit says Cobb was charged with driving under the influence, possession of a handgun while under the influence, being a minor in possession of alcohol and speeding. Nelson was charged with driving under the influence by consent and being a minor in possession of alcohol.

Both 18-year-old freshmen are set to appear in court Thursday, the same day the Mocs open the season at home against Tennessee Tech.

A school spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

