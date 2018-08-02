Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

2 men struck by lightning while playing soccer

August 7, 2018 10:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say two men have been struck by lightning on a soccer field in Queens.

It happened at Flushing Meadows Corona Park Tuesday evening as a thunderstorm rolled through the area.

Police say a 30-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition.

The other person, a 42-year-old, is expected to survive.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Police say a third man was hit by lighting 20 minutes later in Jamaica, Queens. There was no word on his condition.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington