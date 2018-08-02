2 minor leaguers suspended after testing positive for drugs

NEW YORK (AP) — A minor league catcher for Boston and a rookie-level pitcher for Minnesota have been suspended because of drug violations.

The commissioner’s office announced the penalties Friday.

Alberto Schmidt, in the Red Sox system at Class A Lowell, was penalized 76 games after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance.

Alex Banks, on the Dominican Summer League Twins, was suspended 72 games after testing positive for Stanozolol.

