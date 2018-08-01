2018 NFL Preseason Schedule

|All Times EDT
|(Subject to change)
|Thursday, Aug. 2
Chicago vs. Baltimore at Canton, Ohio, 8 p.m. (NBC)
Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Dallas at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Indianapolis at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Washington, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Kansas City at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Miami at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Jacksonville at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Rams, 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at Dallas, 7 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Denver, 9:05 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.
Baltimore at Indianapolis, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 8 p.m. (FOX)
New England at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. (CBS)
Green Bay at Oakland, 10:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Rams, 4 p.m.
Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
San Francisco at Indianapolis, 4:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 8 p.m. (NBC)
Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m.
New England at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.
L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Tennessee, 8 p.m.
Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Denver at Arizona, 10 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10 p.m.
