Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

2018 Ryder Cup Points

August 6, 2018 11:24 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At Le Golf National
Guyancourt, France
Sept. 28-30, 2018
Through Aug. 5
x-clinched berth
United States
1. x-Dustin Johnson 9,435.287
2. x-Brooks Koepka 9,338.471
3. x-Justin Thomas 8,427.053
4. x-Patrick Reed 7,821.880
5. Bubba Watson 5,584.137
6. Jordan Spieth 5,199.806
7. Rickie Fowler 4,724.491
8. Webb Simpson 4,365.058
9. Bryson DeChambeau 4,316.107
10. Phil Mickelson 4,207.953
11. Xander Schauffele 3,851.453
12. Matt Kuchar 3,843.696
13. Tony Finau 3,462.099
14. Kyle Stanley 3,434.166
15. Kevin Kisner 3,398.500
Europe
European Points
1. Francesco Molinari 5,748,813.79
2. Justin Rose 4,372,092.40
3. Tyrrell Hatton 3,986,883.27
4. Tommy Fleetwood 3,605,568.97
5. Thorbjorn Olesen 3,468,247.09
6. Rory McIlroy 3,450,618.25
7. Alex Noren 3,440,426.01
8. Jon Rahm 2,983,922.29
9. Russell Knox 2,596,941.73
10. Eddie Pepperell 2,450,772.29
World Points
1. Justin Rose 357.50
2. Francesco Molinari 347.25
3. Rory McIlroy 305.92
4. Tommy Fleetwood 296.11
5. Jon Rahm 286.68
6. Alex Noren 252.62
7. Tyrrell Hatton 225.39
8. Paul Casey 167.05
9. Thorbjorn Olesen 163.51
10. Ian Poulter 161.82

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington