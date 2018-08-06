2018 Ryder Cup Points

At Le Golf National Guyancourt, France Sept. 28-30, 2018 Through Aug. 5 x-clinched berth United States 1. x-Dustin Johnson 9,435.287 2. x-Brooks Koepka 9,338.471 3. x-Justin Thomas 8,427.053 4. x-Patrick Reed 7,821.880 5. Bubba Watson 5,584.137 6. Jordan Spieth 5,199.806 7. Rickie Fowler 4,724.491 8. Webb Simpson 4,365.058 9. Bryson DeChambeau 4,316.107 10. Phil Mickelson 4,207.953 11. Xander Schauffele 3,851.453 12. Matt Kuchar 3,843.696 13. Tony Finau 3,462.099 14. Kyle Stanley 3,434.166 15. Kevin Kisner 3,398.500 Europe European Points 1. Francesco Molinari 5,748,813.79 2. Justin Rose 4,372,092.40 3. Tyrrell Hatton 3,986,883.27 4. Tommy Fleetwood 3,605,568.97 5. Thorbjorn Olesen 3,468,247.09 6. Rory McIlroy 3,450,618.25 7. Alex Noren 3,440,426.01 8. Jon Rahm 2,983,922.29 9. Russell Knox 2,596,941.73 10. Eddie Pepperell 2,450,772.29 World Points 1. Justin Rose 357.50 2. Francesco Molinari 347.25 3. Rory McIlroy 305.92 4. Tommy Fleetwood 296.11 5. Jon Rahm 286.68 6. Alex Noren 252.62 7. Tyrrell Hatton 225.39 8. Paul Casey 167.05 9. Thorbjorn Olesen 163.51 10. Ian Poulter 161.82

