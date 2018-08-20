2018 Ryder Cup Points

At Le Golf National Guyancourt, France Sept. 28-30, 2018 Through Aug. 19 x-clinched berth United States 1. x-Brooks Koepka 13,298.471 2. x-Dustin Johnson 9,549.287 3. x-Justin Thomas 8,929.122 4. x-Patrick Reed 7,821.880 5. x-Bubba Watson 5,584.137 6. x-Jordan Spieth 5,481.427 7. x-Rickie Fowler 5,006.112 8. x-Webb Simpson 4,534.745 9. Bryson DeChambeau 4,316.107 10. Phil Mickelson 4,207.953 11. Tiger Woods 4,196.794 12. Xander Schauffele 3,924.096 13. Matt Kuchar 3,843.696 14. Kevin Kisner 3,680.121 15. Tony Finau 3,512.021 Europe European Points 1. Francesco Molinari 6,182,450.35 2. Justin Rose 4,518,651.42 3. Tyrrell Hatton 4,326,297.77 4. Tommy Fleetwood 3,668,310.57 5. Jon Rahm 3,617,769.82 6. Thorbjorn Olesen 3,609,983.32 7. Rory McIlroy 3,482,791.06 8. Alex Noren 3,444,442.21 9. Russell Knox 2,659,683.33 10. Eddie Pepperell 2,478,389.09 World Points 1. Francesco Molinari 373.12 2. Justin Rose 366.69 3. Jon Rahm 327.18 4. Rory McIlroy 309.29 5. Tommy Fleetwood 301.66 6. Alex Noren 252.62 7. Tyrrell Hatton 245.64 8. Thorbjorn Olesen 177.01 9. Rafa Cabrera Bello 168.75 10. Ian Poulter 168.19

