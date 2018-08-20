Listen Live Sports

2018 Ryder Cup Points

August 20, 2018 3:54 pm
 
At Le Golf National
Guyancourt, France
Sept. 28-30, 2018
Through Aug. 19
x-clinched berth
United States
1. x-Brooks Koepka 13,298.471
2. x-Dustin Johnson 9,549.287
3. x-Justin Thomas 8,929.122
4. x-Patrick Reed 7,821.880
5. x-Bubba Watson 5,584.137
6. x-Jordan Spieth 5,481.427
7. x-Rickie Fowler 5,006.112
8. x-Webb Simpson 4,534.745
9. Bryson DeChambeau 4,316.107
10. Phil Mickelson 4,207.953
11. Tiger Woods 4,196.794
12. Xander Schauffele 3,924.096
13. Matt Kuchar 3,843.696
14. Kevin Kisner 3,680.121
15. Tony Finau 3,512.021
Europe
European Points
1. Francesco Molinari 6,182,450.35
2. Justin Rose 4,518,651.42
3. Tyrrell Hatton 4,326,297.77
4. Tommy Fleetwood 3,668,310.57
5. Jon Rahm 3,617,769.82
6. Thorbjorn Olesen 3,609,983.32
7. Rory McIlroy 3,482,791.06
8. Alex Noren 3,444,442.21
9. Russell Knox 2,659,683.33
10. Eddie Pepperell 2,478,389.09
World Points
1. Francesco Molinari 373.12
2. Justin Rose 366.69
3. Jon Rahm 327.18
4. Rory McIlroy 309.29
5. Tommy Fleetwood 301.66
6. Alex Noren 252.62
7. Tyrrell Hatton 245.64
8. Thorbjorn Olesen 177.01
9. Rafa Cabrera Bello 168.75
10. Ian Poulter 168.19

