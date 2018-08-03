Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

3 minor league players get drug-related suspensions

August 1, 2018 7:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Three players in the lower minor leagues have been given drug-related suspensions.

The commissioner’s office made the announcement Wednesday.

Washington outfielder Jonathan Pryor was banned 76 games after testing positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, a performance-enhancing substance. He was hitting .313 in 15 games at Class A Auburn.

Baltimore pitcher Ruben Garcia was penalized 50 games after testing positive for Amphetamine, a stimulant. He had a 5.27 ERA in eight games at Class A Aberdeen.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Pittsburgh pitcher Eddison Polonia was suspended 72 games after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance. He is playing in the rookie-level Dominican Summer League.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington