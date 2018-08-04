Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

4 of 5 kneeling cheerleaders fail to make school’s squad

August 23, 2018 10:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Four of the five Georgia cheerleaders who knelt last year during “The Star-Spangled Banner” to protest police brutality didn’t make the squad this year for Kennesaw State University.

Davante Lewis, a spokesman for the cheerleaders who’ve knelt, tells news outlets that this year’s squad was announced in May on the cheer team’s social media accounts. The school’s paper, The Sentinel , broke the news earlier this week.

KSU’s athletics department says the number of people who tried out for one of the 52 spots on this year’s squad increased to 95 from 61 last year. Seven of last year’s cheerleaders were cut this year.

KSU required the cheerleaders to stay off the field during the anthem after the protest. University System of Georgia officials later determined the cheerleaders’ protest was protected by the U.S. Constitution.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, Department of Defense Information Networks, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence sharing in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|4 OPM Industry Outreach Day
9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
9|5 DIA Industry Engagement
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military honor guard carries McCain into Rotunda

Today in History

1943: Navy names first ship for African American