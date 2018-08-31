49ers acquire OL Shon Coleman from Browns for 7th rounder

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have acquired offensive lineman Shon Coleman from the Cleveland Browns for a 2019 seventh-round draft pick.

Coleman still must pass a physical for the deal made Friday to become official. The Niners were seeking more depth on the offensive line as they cut their roster to 53 players before Saturday’s deadline.

Coleman was originally a third-round pick by the Browns in 2016. He started 16 games at right tackle last season.

San Francisco also released 12 players: offensive linemen JP Flynn, Chris Gonzalez, Pace Murphy and Darrell Williams; running backs Ja’Quan Gardner and Joe Williams; defensive linemen Chris Jones and Will Sutton; quarterback Jack Heneghan; punter Jeff Locke; receiver Aldrick Robinson; and tight end Wes Saxton.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.