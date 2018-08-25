49ers-Colts Stats

San Francisco 0 6 3 8—17 Indianapolis 0 7 7 9—23 Second Quarter

SF_FG Gould 37, 13:37.

Ind_Ebron 15 pass from Luck (Vinatieri kick), 8:47.

SF_FG Gould 27, 1:03.

Third Quarter

SF_FG Gould 32, 3:11.

Ind_Michael 1 run (Badgley kick), :55.

Fourth Quarter

Ind_FG Badgley 25, 9:03.

Ind_FG Badgley 51, 5:04.

SF_Mullens 1 run (McNichols run), 4:07.

Ind_FG Badgley 40, 1:10.

A_64,921.

SF Ind First downs 20 19 Total Net Yards 390 349 Rushes-yards 28-126 35-80 Passing 264 269 Punt Returns 3-32 1-6 Kickoff Returns 5-113 1-21 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-18 Comp-Att-Int 20-33-1 19-29-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-16 1-10 Punts 4-36.8 5-44.2 Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards 10-98 8-75 Time of Possession 30:05 29:55

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Francisco, Morris 17-84, J.Wilson 5-24, Garoppolo 1-8, McNichols 2-5, Garcon 1-4, Mullens 2-1. Indianapolis, Wilkins 14-28, Luck 4-27, Brissett 2-12, Michael 8-9, P.Walker 2-4, Hines 5-0.

PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 9-19-0-135, Beathard 7-8-0-83, Mullens 4-6-1-62. Indianapolis, Luck 8-10-0-90, Brissett 7-13-0-120, P.Walker 4-6-0-69.

RECEIVING_San Francisco, McNichols 4-16, R.James 3-65, Goodwin 3-40, Garcon 2-62, Bourne 2-21, Juszczyk 2-21, Robinson 1-35, Wick 1-11, Pettis 1-8, Celek 1-1. Indianapolis, Ebron 5-54, Daniels 2-44, Wilkins 2-33, Hilton 2-17, S.Jones 1-53, Rogers 1-19, Swoope 1-18, Grant 1-17, Fountain 1-14, Ishmael 1-8, Michael 1-3, Hines 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

