Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

49ers sign defensive back Dexter McCoil

August 17, 2018 3:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have signed defensive back Dexter McCoil to a one-year contract.

The 49ers placed safety Terrell Williams Jr. on injured reserve with a leg injury Friday to make room on the roster.

McCoil originally joined the 49ers last season after the team claimed him off waivers from the Chargers in October. He played in eight games for San Francisco and registered one tackle. McCoil was waived on April 30.

Williams originally signed with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Houston. He got injured during joint practices this week.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington