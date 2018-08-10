Listen Live Sports

49ers TE Kittle, RB Breida out for rest of preseason

August 10, 2018 8:25 pm
 
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and backup running back Matt Breida both separated their shoulders in the exhibition opener and will miss the rest of the preseason.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that he expects both players to be ready to return in time for the season opener Sept. 9 at Minnesota.

The Niners lost six players in all to injuries in a 24-21 win over Dallas on Thursday night. Linebacker Malcolm Smith hurt his hamstring and is listed as week to week. Defensive lineman Solomon Thomas and tackle Garry Gilliam are both in the concussion protocol and linebacker Eli Harold is day to day with a bruised knee.

