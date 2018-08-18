49ers-Texans Stats

San Francisco 7 0 3 3—13 Houston 7 0 3 6—16 First Quarter

SF_T.Taylor 2 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 9:50.

Hou_Ellington 1 pass from Des.Watson (Rose kick), 5:38.

Third Quarter

Hou_FG Rose 32, 9:08.

SF_FG Gould 39, 5:33.

Fourth Quarter

SF_FG Gould 41, 1:41.

Hou_V.Smith 41 pass from Webb (kick failed), :27.

A_71,312.

___

SF Hou First downs 17 19 Total Net Yards 389 323 Rushes-yards 27-84 24-73 Passing 305 250 Punt Returns 4-44 1-0 Kickoff Returns 4-120 3-69 Interceptions Ret. 1-6 2-0 Comp-Att-Int 26-36-2 22-42-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 0-0 Punts 6-39.7 6-50.5 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1 Penalties-Yards 15-140 8-68 Time of Possession 32:06 27:54

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Francisco, McNichols 10-28, Beathard 3-23, Wilson 5-20, J.Williams 8-18, Pettis 1-(minus 5). Houston, Webb 4-22, Blue 7-17, Coleman 3-15, L.Miller 4-6, Ervin 2-5, Swanson 2-4, Weeden 1-2, Pope 1-2.

PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 10-12-1-136, Beathard 10-17-0-82, Mullens 6-7-1-87. Houston, Des.Watson 5-8-0-73, Weeden 7-15-0-50, Webb 10-19-1-127.

RECEIVING_San Francisco, Goodwin 3-61, McNichols 3-19, Pettis 2-32, Juszczyk 2-29, Wilson 2-17, J.Williams 2-14, T.Taylor 2-7, Bolden 1-32, Garcon 1-17, Burbridge 1-16, Hikutini 1-14, Saxton 1-14, Wick 1-10, Dwelley 1-8, Celek 1-8, Bourne 1-6, R.James 1-1. Houston, Ellington 4-50, B.Miller 3-40, Coates 3-32, V.Smith 2-43, Griffin 2-29, Pope 2-10, Pruitt 1-17, Anderson 1-8, Bray 1-6, Swanson 1-5, Blue 1-5, Lengel 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

