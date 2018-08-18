49ers-Texans Stats

|San Francisco
|7
|0
|3
|3—13
|Houston
|7
|0
|3
|6—16
|First Quarter
SF_T.Taylor 2 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 9:50.
Hou_Ellington 1 pass from Des.Watson (Rose kick), 5:38.
Hou_FG Rose 32, 9:08.
SF_FG Gould 39, 5:33.
SF_FG Gould 41, 1:41.
Hou_V.Smith 41 pass from Webb (kick failed), :27.
A_71,312.
___
|SF
|Hou
|First downs
|17
|19
|Total Net Yards
|389
|323
|Rushes-yards
|27-84
|24-73
|Passing
|305
|250
|Punt Returns
|4-44
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|4-120
|3-69
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-6
|2-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|26-36-2
|22-42-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Punts
|6-39.7
|6-50.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|15-140
|8-68
|Time of Possession
|32:06
|27:54
___
RUSHING_San Francisco, McNichols 10-28, Beathard 3-23, Wilson 5-20, J.Williams 8-18, Pettis 1-(minus 5). Houston, Webb 4-22, Blue 7-17, Coleman 3-15, L.Miller 4-6, Ervin 2-5, Swanson 2-4, Weeden 1-2, Pope 1-2.
PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 10-12-1-136, Beathard 10-17-0-82, Mullens 6-7-1-87. Houston, Des.Watson 5-8-0-73, Weeden 7-15-0-50, Webb 10-19-1-127.
RECEIVING_San Francisco, Goodwin 3-61, McNichols 3-19, Pettis 2-32, Juszczyk 2-29, Wilson 2-17, J.Williams 2-14, T.Taylor 2-7, Bolden 1-32, Garcon 1-17, Burbridge 1-16, Hikutini 1-14, Saxton 1-14, Wick 1-10, Dwelley 1-8, Celek 1-8, Bourne 1-6, R.James 1-1. Houston, Ellington 4-50, B.Miller 3-40, Coates 3-32, V.Smith 2-43, Griffin 2-29, Pope 2-10, Pruitt 1-17, Anderson 1-8, Bray 1-6, Swanson 1-5, Blue 1-5, Lengel 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
