A dog’s honor: service scheduled Texas A&M’s collie mascot

August 10, 2018 6:09 pm
 
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — A service has been scheduled Aug. 30 at Kyle Field to remember late Texas A&M collie mascot Reveille VIII.

Organizers say Reveille VIII will be laid to rest 10 years to the day from her debut as mascot. The revered 12-year-old dog had been ill and died June 25.

In 2014, then-A&M cadet handler Ryan Kreider deflected an SMU wide receiver from the dog. Kreider threw himself in front of the out-of-bounds player. A&M went on to win that game 58-6.

Kreider has been invited to attend the service this month. The Aggies host Northwestern State the same day.

