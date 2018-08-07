Aces-Dream, Box

LAS VEGAS (100)

McBride 5-11 8-10 19, Plum 7-14 3-3 20, Swords 4-6 0-0 8, Wilson 6-15 6-8 18, Young 3-8 1-2 7, Bone 0-1 0-0 0, Coffey 0-0 2-2 2, Hamby 5-6 2-5 13, Jefferson 3-8 0-0 7, Nared 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 36-74 22-30 100.

ATLANTA (109)

Breland 3-7 0-0 6, Hayes 6-14 7-7 21, McCoughtry 6-12 6-7 21, Montgomery 0-5 0-0 0, Williams 11-12 0-0 22, Bentley 10-17 0-0 22, Billings 1-2 1-2 3, Dietrick 0-0 0-0 0, McGee-Stafford 1-2 0-0 2, Sykes 5-9 0-0 12. Totals 43-80 14-16 109.

Las Vegas 31 29 24 16—100 Atlanta 27 29 24 29—109

3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 6-14 (Plum 3-8, Jefferson 1-2, McBride 1-2, Hamby 1-2), Atlanta 9-23 (McCoughtry 3-4, Hayes 2-4, Bentley 2-5, Sykes 2-5, Montgomery 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 34 (Swords 9), Atlanta 29 (Breland 11). Assists_Las Vegas 24 (Plum 13), Atlanta 23 (Bentley 8). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 17, Atlanta 20. Technicals_Las Vegas coach Laura Ramus. A_4,033 (8,600).

