Aces-Wings, Box

LAS VEGAS (102)

McBride 5-14 2-2 16, Plum 7-10 2-2 20, Swords 3-3 0-0 6, Wilson 15-20 4-6 34, Young 5-11 1-2 11, Allen 0-1 0-0 0, Bone 0-1 1-2 1, Hamby 4-6 2-2 10, Jefferson 2-4 0-0 4, Park 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-71 12-16 102.

DALLAS (107)

Cambage 14-20 13-16 43, Diggins-Smith 8-20 4-4 23, Gray 4-8 0-0 9, Stevens 3-7 0-0 8, Thornton 4-9 1-2 10, George 1-4 1-2 3, Johnson 3-6 5-6 11, Plaisance 0-1 0-0 0, Romero 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 37-76 24-30 107.

Las Vegas 27 30 24 21—102 Dallas 21 30 32 24—107

3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 8-16 (McBride 4-6, Plum 4-7, Allen 0-1, Young 0-1, Hamby 0-1), Dallas 9-22 (Diggins-Smith 3-7, Cambage 2-2, Stevens 2-6, Gray 1-1, Thornton 1-4, Johnson 0-1, George 0-1). Fouled Out_Park. Rebounds_Las Vegas 25 (Wilson 7), Dallas 42 (Cambage 13). Assists_Las Vegas 30 (McBride 12), Dallas 23 (Diggins-Smith 8). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 22, Dallas 20. A_6,209 (7,000).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.