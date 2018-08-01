Listen Live Sports

After Fiers gets hurt, Iglesias leads Tigers over Reds 7-4

August 1, 2018 4:47 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — Jose Iglesias drove in three runs, Jim Adduci homered and the Detroit Tigers survived the loss of pitcher Mike Fiers to an early injury to beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-4 Wednesday for a two-game sweep.

Fiers left after the second with a bruised left shin, sustained on a comebacker off the bat of Mason Williams. X-rays on Fiers’ shin were negative, and it was unclear whether he will make his next scheduled start.

Drew VerHagen (2-2) followed as the first of six relievers and pitched three scoreless innings. Shane Greene pitched the ninth for his 23rd save in 26 chances.

Sal Romano (6-9) allowed four runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Iglesia hit a two-run double in the second, and Adduci had a solo homer in the fourth. Detroit made it 6-0 in the sixth when Ronny Rodriguez hit an RBI double and scored on Iglesias’s single over a drawn-in infield, and a throwing error by left fielder Phillip Ervin allowed in another run.

Cincinnati closed to 6-4 in a four-run seventh off Alex Wilson that included Preston Tucker’s RBI single and Curt Casali’s two-run double, and an RBI single by Billy Hamilton off Louis Coleman. Casali was thrown out at the plate by Rodriguez from first when he tried to score on a groundout.

JaCoby Jones had an RBI single in the eighth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: With OF Scott Schebler (right shoulder) still waiting to start a rehab assignment and OF Jesse Winkler having season-ending shoulder surgery on Tuesday, Tucker was Cincinnati’s designated hitter and will see action in the outfield.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Tyler Mahle (7-8, 4.53) starts Thursday at Washington, with RHP Max Scherzer (14-5, 2.30) starting for the Nationals.

Tigers: LHP Blaine Hardy (4-3, 3.61) starts Friday at Oakland. LHP Brett Anderson (2-2, 5.55) opens for the Athletics.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

___

This version corrects Greene’s save chances.

