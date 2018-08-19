Listen Live Sports

Aguero scores hat trick, Man City beats Huddersfield 6-1

August 19, 2018 10:28 am
 
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Sergio Aguero scored a hat trick, with one of the goals set up by his own goalkeeper, as Manchester City turned on the style in a 6-1 thrashing of Huddersfield in the Premier League on Sunday.

High up on the highlight reel in the latest exhibition by City was a 70-meter pass from goalkeeper Ederson Moraes from his own penalty area that found Aguero running behind Huddersfield’s high line.

Aguero cut inside and chipped Huddersfield’s stranded ‘keeper Ben Hamer, setting City on its way to its second straight win to open the season. With eight goals already, it’s an ominous start by the defending champions.

City’s other scorers were Gabriel Jesus, who started up front alongside Aguero in a 3-5-2 formation, and long-serving playmaker David Silva, who curled in a delightful free kick. A miserable afternoon at Etihad Stadium for Huddersfield was wrapped up by Terence Kongolo’s 84th-minute own-goal.

It was Aguero’s ninth Premier League hat trick, bettered only by Alan Shearer’s 11.

City began its title defense by beating Arsenal 2-0 away last weekend.

