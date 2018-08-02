American Association

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Gary Southshore 41 27 .603 — Fargo-Moorhead 39 28 .582 1½ St. Paul 37 32 .536 4½ Winnipeg 29 40 .420 12½ Sioux Falls 26 41 .388 14½ Chicago 26 42 .382 15 South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 52 16 .765 — Kansas City 44 23 .657 7½ Wichita 43 25 .632 9 Lincoln 32 35 .478 19½ Cleburne 20 49 .290 32½ Texas 18 49 .269 33½

___

Thursday’s Games

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 1:30 p.m.

Wichita at Chicago, 6:35 p.m.

Winnipeg at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Cleburne at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Cleburne at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Wichita at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

