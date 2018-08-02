American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gary Southshore
|41
|27
|.603
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|39
|28
|.582
|1½
|St. Paul
|37
|32
|.536
|4½
|Winnipeg
|29
|40
|.420
|12½
|Sioux Falls
|26
|41
|.388
|14½
|Chicago
|26
|42
|.382
|15
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|52
|16
|.765
|—
|Kansas City
|44
|23
|.657
|7½
|Wichita
|43
|25
|.632
|9
|Lincoln
|32
|35
|.478
|19½
|Cleburne
|20
|49
|.290
|32½
|Texas
|18
|49
|.269
|33½
___
St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 1:30 p.m.
Wichita at Chicago, 6:35 p.m.
Winnipeg at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
Kansas City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Cleburne at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Cleburne at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Wichita at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
